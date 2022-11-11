NFL

Josh Allen Injury Status Is ‘an Hour-To-Hour Situation,' Bills Coach Says

The Bills starting QB suffered an elbow injury in the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets

By Steve Coulter

Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse.

And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning.

Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the media 48 hours before the weekend’s marquee matchup featuring two first-place teams in Orchard Park, N.Y.

“We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here,” McDermott said. “Just looking at how he’s going to progress through the day, and as he goes through these different tests, medically, making sure that he’s able to check the boxes in a progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here.”

Despite the gloomy outlook Friday, McDermott would not rule out Allen for the game against Minnesota (7-1) which makes the 26-year-old franchise quarterback a game-time decision on Sunday.

Allen, who is nursing a sprained right throwing elbow, has not practiced yet this week. If Allen does miss the game, then Case Keenum will start under center for Buffalo.

The Bills are expected to release their final injury report for Week 10 later Friday.

When asked what he needs to see from Allen in determining whether his QB can play, McDermott cautioned patience to reporters.

“That’s probably getting too far down the road at this point, or into the weeds,” McDermott said. “Respectfully, we’ve just got to continue to take it through the day here and we’ll see. Listen, I’m going to do a great job of being a listener also in terms of listening to our medical team.”

The Bills and Vikings kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13.

