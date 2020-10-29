Julian Edelman Out at Least 1 Game With Knee Injury: Reports

New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman will miss at least the team's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills as he deals with a knee injury, according to reports.

The reports, from The Athletic, ESPN and NFL Network, each cite a source and say Edelman's had a knee injury. The Patriots haven't yet said anything

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Edelman has already undergone surgery for the issue.

It's not immediately clear, according to the reports, when Edelman would return to action, but he is expected back this season according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Edelman's knee injury is not expected to cost him the remainder of the season. It could require surgery, though. https://t.co/Q9fJXmqfPD — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2020

This is true. Julian Edelman is out this week for the #Patriots. He’s been battling a knee injury all season. https://t.co/pxTQdaJPzW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2020

Patriots' WR Julian Edelman underwent a precautionary standard knee procedure this morning, per source. It is expected to sideline Edelman for “some period of time”, including Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020

The injury is yet another setback for the 2-4 Patriots, who on Sunday lost their their third game in a row. The last time that happened was in 2002.

Sunday's matchup against the Bills looks tricky as well, with the Bills' record at 5-2 after a 4-0 start to the season.

All three of the Patriots' quarterbacks have struggled this year, and losing Edelman, who leads the team in receptions, will add to their woes.