Brown voted NBA Coach of the Year for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Brown officially was recognized as the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 17 years.

Brown beat out Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla for the award.

The 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year is… Mike Brown!#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/lfXRzLlHj7 — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2023

The Kings (48-34) finished the season as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and currently are leading the Golden State Warriors two games to none in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series.

Sacramento also averaged the most points per game (120.7) and best offensive rating (118.6) of any team in the NBA.

Brown brought a winning formula with him to an organization starved for success, helped unlock All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who won the Clutch Player of the Year award on Tuesday, and completely shifted the culture of a team that now expects to compete for a championship.

The choice was abundantly clear and the voters made the right choice. The only choice.