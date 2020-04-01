Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s Book ‘The Wizenard Series: Season One’ Released

"We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Vanessa Bryant said in an Instagram post

Kobe Bryant promotes his book
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BN

The latest installment in Kobe Bryant's "The Wizenard" book series was released on Tuesday, the late NBA player's widow revealed in an Instagram post, NBC News reports.

"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season," Vanessa Bryant wrote in the caption. The same post was shared on Kobe Bryant's Instagram account.

"The Wizenard Series: Season One" is a supernatural young adult novel that follows Reggie, a basketball player hoping to become the best. But the gym he trains at is "working against him in magical ways," a description of the book reads on Bryant's Granity Studios website.

The book is a follow-up to "The Wizenard Series: Training Camp," which became a New York Times bestseller.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Boston Marathon 2 hours ago

Boston Marathon to Offer Refunds to Athletes Who Can’t Make Postponed Race

tennis 5 hours ago

Wimbledon Canceled for 1st Time Since World War II

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantLos Angeles Lakers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us