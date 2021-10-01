Marty Walsh

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Loves Tom Brady, But Will Be Cheering for Patriots Sunday

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, now labor secretary in the Biden administration, is still a Patriots season ticket holder, but won't be able to attend Sunday's game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Alison King and Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh may be out of New England, but he's still a die-hard Patriots fan who loves Tom Brady.

While the former Boston mayor is still a Patriots season ticket holder, he says he is busy in Washington and won't be able to make it to Gillette Stadium Sunday to see them play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It's killing me, but I will be watching on TV," Walsh said. "I'd love to be there to see Tom Brady come back."

As much as he admires Brady, Walsh is hoping the Patriots beat the Bucs.

"Obviously, I'm a huge Tom Brady fan, but I'm also, first and foremost, a huge Patriots fan, so I'll be cheering for the Patriots," he said.

More on Tom Brady's return

Tom Brady 4 hours ago

Tom Brady Details How Bill Belichick Helped Him Grow in New Documentary Clip

Patriots 7 hours ago

Would Belichick Have Had the Same Success Without Brady? ‘Of Course Not,' He Says

Regarding the drama about Brady's relationship with head coach Bill Belichick that has taken a front seat following excerpts from ESPN writer Seth Wickersham's new book, Walsh prefers to look at their storied history winning championships together.

"There's a lot of intrigue and drama around this, but Tom Brady gave us some incredible, 20 incredible years. We had an incredible run under the Brady/Belichick era," Walsh said. "As a Patriot fan, I'm going to enjoy those 20 years that we had with him."

This article tagged under:

Marty WalshMassachusettsBostonNew England PatriotsTom Brady
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us