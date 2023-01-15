LeBron James

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player to Reach 38,000 Career Points

LeBron joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the NBA's exclusive 38,000 club

By Mike Gavin

LeBron James has hit a scoring milestone reached by just one other player in NBA history: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James continued his pursuit of Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record on Sunday by scoring the 38,000th point of his career on Sunday during the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

James reached the milestone by hitting a straightaway jumper that brought him to 38,001 career points.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

James entered Sunday’s game needing 11 points to reach the milestone. He scored 12 points midway through the first, hitting the jumper with 5:41 left in the quarter. James sits less than 400 points behind the all-time record held by Abdul-Jabbar, who has long maintained the league-career scoring record with 38,387 points. 

James and Abdul-Jabbar are two of seven players in league history to eclipse 30,000 career points. They are joined by Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Baltimore Ravens 25 mins ago

John Harbaugh Gives Short Response During First Quarter Interview of Wild Card Matchup

NFL Playoffs 58 mins ago

Bengals' Sam Hubbard Returns Tyler Huntley Fumble 98 Yards for Go-Ahead TD

The 38-year-old James, in his 20th NBA season, entered Sunday's contest averaging 29 points per game. 

Barring injury, James is projected to break the NBA scoring record in February. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since 1984 when he scored the 31,420th point of his career to pass then-record-holder Chamberlain.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

LeBron James
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us