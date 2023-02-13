Las Vegas-inspired logo unveiled for Super Bowl LVIII originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Super Bowl is moving from one desert city to another in 2024, and it has a new logo inspired by Sin City.

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, people are already turning their attention to Las Vegas. That includes NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who was joined by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill Monday morning to debut the Super Bowl LVIII logo.

Check out the logo and its Vegas details below:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

HERE IT IS! The official logo for Super Bowl LVIII. #ItsHappeningHere pic.twitter.com/mivKW7XKKc — Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee (@lvsuperbowlhc) February 13, 2023

The logo features the same layout that has been used for Super Bowls in recent years. The Lombardi Trophy is in the middle above a silver “Super Bowl” band with the Roman numerals outstretched across.

After a decade of bland logos, the NFL finally brought colorful details back two seasons ago for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The trend continued this past season with a desert-themed Super Bowl LVII logo for the game in Glendale, Ariz.

The Super Bowl LVIII design includes the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, along with more details from the Vegas Strip, as the big game heads to the city for the first time.

Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders’ home venue, will be the site of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024. The building opened in 2020 and has already hosted two Pro Bowls.