Las Vegas Sports Stars Kelsey Plum, Darren Waller Announce Marriage

A pair of Las Vegas sports stars have tied the knot.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller got married on Saturday. Plum announced the news on Instagram with pictures from the ceremony.

The wedding was held in Las Vegas, according to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Plum, 28, and Waller, 30, have been together since last year. They did not publically announce their engagement.

Plum was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Las Vegas Aces. In the 2022 season, Plum earned her first All-Star nod, was named All-Star Game MVP and helped the Aces win the franchise's first WNBA title. She also owns a gold medal from Team USA's victory in the inaugural 3-on-3 basketball event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Waller took a different path to stardom in the NFL. A sixth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Waller overcame a drug addiction that led to him being suspended for four games in 2016 and the entire 2017 season.

After going to rehab, Waller was reinstated by the NFL in 2018 and signed to Baltimore's practice squad. The Raiders signed Waller during the 2018 season and he broke out the following year. Waller made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 and has established himself as one of the NFL's top tight ends.