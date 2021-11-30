LeBron James Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Out Vs. Kings

LeBron James has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.
James, who said in October that he received the COVID-19 vaccination, will not play on Tuesday when the Lakers face the Sacramento Kings. He's expected to miss several games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Per league protocols, if a player has tested positive for COVID-19, 10 days must pass since the first positive test and the player must return at least two negative PCR test results from samples collected at least 24 hours apart.
The 36-year-old James -- averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season -- has already missed 11 of the Lakers' 22 games.
The news caps what has been a tumultuous November for James. He missed eight straight games with an abdominal strain, was banned for one game following an altercation with the Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart and was fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during a game.