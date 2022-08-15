LeBron James reacts to Bronny's viral in-game poster dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Like father, like son.

Bronny James went coast-to-coast for an emphatic poster dunk against the U18 French National Select Team in Paris on Monday.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

The highlight-reel one-handed slam was reminiscent of his father LeBron, who went wild on Twitter over the dunk.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

Bronny finished with a game-high 25 points for California Basketball Club (CBC), though the performance came in a 97-85 loss.

This was the second of three games for CBC on its AXE Euro Tour. Both James brothers, the 17-year-old Bronny and the 15-year-old Bryce, are playing for CBC, in addition to Justin Pippen, son of Scottie, and Ashton Hardaway, son of Penny.

Bronny, a rising senior at Sierra Canyon High School in California, is a four-star recruit and the No. 49-rated prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

College basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported on Sunday that Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers and USC are among the schools that have reached out to Bronny's AAU coach. Zagoria added that if the 6-foot-3 guard chooses the college route over other options like the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite, "most people in the industry" expect he'll attend a Nike-sponsored school. LeBron has been sponsored by Nike since he entered the NBA in 2003 and inked a lifetime deal with the company in 2015.

CBC, which dropped its opening game against Hoopsfix Elite in London last week, concludes the tour with a matchup against Stella Azzurra in Rome on Thursday. The game will air on ESPNU at 12 p.m. ET.