Liberty evens WNBA Finals with Game 2 win over Lynx

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton came up clutch for New York

By Sanjesh Singh

The New York Liberty are back in it.

After a narrow overtime loss in Game 1, New York bounced back Sunday in Game 2 with a robust 80-66 double-digit win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Breanna Stewart, as usual, was everywhere for the Liberty, posting a game-high 21 points on 7 of 18 shooting to go with eight rebounds, seven steals, five assists and a block.

But it wasn't Stewart or co-star Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 15 points, that emerged as the Liberty's hero on the day. Instead, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton dropped her best scoring performance since July 6, right before the Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old came up clutch with 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting overall, including a healthy 4 of 6 clip from long range. She added two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Jonquel Jones rounded out New York's double-digit scorers with 14 points, adding nine rebounds, as well.

Whereas New York converted on 11 of 24 (45.8%) of its triples, the Lynx suffered a different story. Minnesota hit on just 6 of 20 deep attempts, with Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier leading the team's scoring column with 16 points.

Collier, who shot 7 of 12 overall, also had eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, with Courtney Williams (15) and Alanna Smith (14) the only other notable scorers.

Game 3 will head to Minnesota on Wednesday, with tipoff slated for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

WNBA
