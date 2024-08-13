Just as one global competition came to a close in Paris, another is getting ready to begin in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Little League World Series is back for the third edition since it changed to a 20-team tournament. Ten teams from the U.S. and 10 international teams from around the world will close out their summers with a chance to etch their names in Little League lore.

Here is a look at the 20 teams heading to Williamsport, the full schedule and more for the 2024 Little League World Series.

When is the 2024 Little League World Series?

The Little League World Series will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and come to a close on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Along with the championship game on Aug. 25, there are some other notable events over the course of the 12-day tournament.

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will meet up in the MLB Little League Classic at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday, Aug. 18, the Little League Home Run Derby will take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, and the Challenger Division Exhibition Game will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Where is the 2024 Little League World Series?

Williamsport will host the 2024 tournament, just like it has for all previous editions of the Little League World Series.

The competition will feature two venues that are right next to one another: Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.

Lamade Stadium is the site for all games between U.S. teams, two games between international teams, the consolation third-place game and the Little League World Series Final. Volunteer Stadium will play host to all other matchups between international teams, as well as the Little League Home Run Derby.

What channel is the Little League World Series on?

All games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. Matchups can also be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

What is the format for the 2024 Little League World Series?

The Little League World Series introduced a 20-team bracket in 2022, and it is not nearly as neat as the former 16-team one.

Metro and Mountain Regions were added on the U.S. side, but the international side is a bit more complicated.

Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico are now part of a rotation where two of the teams receive an automatic bid, while the other competes in its respective regional tournament. Cuba and Puerto Rico had automatic bids for the 2024 tournament, while Panama competed as part of the Latin America region and did not earn a trip to Williamsport.

Not every team starts the Little League World Series in the same position as part of the 20-team bracket. Four teams on each side of the bracket will play an additional game, while two other teams from each side will have to await the results of those games to figure out their first opponent.

From there, the tournament follows a double-elimination format until the U.S. Final and the International Final. The winners of those two games will meet up for the LLWS title.

The full bracket can be found here.

2024 Little League World Series teams

Here's a look at the full LLWS field:

United States

Great Lakes: Hinsdale, Illinois

Metro: Staten Island, New York

Mid-Atlantic: Newtown, Pennsylvania

Midwest: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mountain: Henderson, Nevada

New England: Salem, New Hampshire

Northwest: Puyallup, Washington

Southeast: Lake Mary, Florida

Southwest: Boerne, Texas

West: Wailuku, Hawaii

International

Asia-Pacific: Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

Australia: Sydney, New South Wales

Canada: Surrey, British Columbia

Caribbean: Santa Cruz, Aruba

Cuba: Villa Clara, Cuba

Europe-Africa: Brno, Czech Republic

Japan: Tokyo, Japan

Latin America: Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Mexico: Tamaulipas, Mexico

Puerto Rico: Guayama, Puerto Rico

2024 Little League World Series schedule

Here are the dates, times and networks for every game at the 2024 Little League World Series (all times ET):

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1: Caribbean vs. Mexico, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: New England vs. West, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Asia-Pacific vs. Canada, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Southeast vs. Midwest, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5: Japan vs. Puerto Rico, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Metro vs. Mountain, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 7: Cuba vs. Europe-Africa, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Latin America, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Australia vs. Game 3 winner 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Northwest vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13: Game 5 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 14: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 15: Game 7 loser vs. Game 1 loser, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 16: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 9 a.m., ESPN

Game 18: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 19: Game 16 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 20: Game 15 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 2 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 22: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25: Game 21 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 26: Game 22 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 27: Game 18 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 28: Game 17 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Game 29: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 31: Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m., ESPN

Game 32: Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 22

Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 24

International Championship: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, 12:30 p.m., ABC

U.S. Championship: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Aug. 25