Breaking Down All the Rules at the Little League World Series

With 20 teams in the running this year, the 2022 Little League World Series is about to take Williamsport by storm.

That’s right – 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams will be competing for the Little League World Series title. However, this annual escapade will look a bit different considering the rules and regulation changes made by the League.

Let’s take a look at the mercy rule and some of the changes we can expect before the tournament begins later this month:

What is the mercy rule in the Little League World Series?

For lopsided games, the league has a “Run Rule,” the preferred term rather than the “mercy rule” or “slaughter rule.”

If at the end of three innings, or two and one-half innings if the home team is ahead, one team has a lead of 15 or more runs, the manager of the team with fewer runs will concede the victory to the winning team.

If at the end of four innings, or three and one-half innings if the home team is ahead, one team has a lead of 10 or more runs, the manager of the team with fewer runs will concede the victory to the winning team. If the home team takes a lead of 10 runs, the game ends immediately after the run that creates the double-digit lead scores. If the away team gets its 10-run lead in the top half of the inning, the home team still gets the chance to bat in the bottom half.

What are the rules for the 2022 Little League World Series?

Here are the changes to the Official Regulations, Playing Rules and Operating Policies for the Little League World Series:

Regulation IV(i): Mandatory Play:

This rule has been restructured to define “batting at least one time” as a player who enters the batter’s box with no count and completes that time at bat by being retired. The player can also retire as a better-runner or runner, score, reach the base safely or, after reaching the base safely, the inning or game ends.

In addition, a player must assume the position of a batter with no count and one of the following must occur: He/she is retired as a batter, a batter-runner, he/she reaches base and scores or he/she reaches base and the inning or game ends.

Rule 2.00, At-Bat:

Rule 3.03:

When it comes to substitution, if a starting player has been removed for a substitute, they may only re-enter the game (in the same position in the batting order) if the following scenarios occur: his or her substitute has completed one time at bat (following the at-bat requirements above).

Tournament Rule 9(e):

This rule has been restructured to define “batting at least one time” in the same manner as Regulation IV(i): Mandatory Play (refer above).

Regulation VI(c); Tournament Rule 4(d):

If a pitcher reaches the Regulation VI(c) limit for his/her league age while facing a batter, the pitcher can continue to pitch until several scenarios occur. The new modification to the rule includes this as one of the scenarios: The pitcher is removed from the mound before the batter completes his/her at bat.

Regulation VI(d); Tournament Rule 4(e):

This note has been added: A pitcher’s pitch count for the purposes of day(s) rest threshold is determined by the first pitch thrown to a batter. Additionally, the pitcher may not start a new batter if the limit imposed in Regulation VI(c) has been met.

When and where is the 2022 Little League World Series?

The 2022 Little League World Series will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and run until Sunday, Aug. 28.

The tournament will celebrate its 75th anniversary in the same location it has been played in since its berth: Williamsport, Pa. The games will be played in both Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.

How can I watch the 2022 Little League World Series?

You can watch the games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. The matchups can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.