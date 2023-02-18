Longest Tenured Active DI NCAA Men's Basketball Head Coaches

There’s nothing more rewarding as a coach to lead your team to success… for many, many years.

There are coaches who work with a single school for multiple decades and become the reason certain players decide to commit to a team.

For instance, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim has become the face of the Orange’s men’s basketball team and has attracted the nation’s best talent for years.

Here are the 10 longest-tenured active NCAA Division I men’s basketball coaches (stats as of Feb. 18, 2023):

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

T-10. Bill Self, Kansas

First season: 2003-04

In his 20th season as head coach, Self has led the Jayhawks to win two NCAA Championships (2008, 2022) and nine Big 12 Tournament titles (2006–2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2022). He boasts a 573-129 record (.816).

Self was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and has been awarded many coaching accolades, including Naismith College Coach of the Year (2012).

T-10. Scott Drew, Baylor

First season: 2003-04

In his 20th season as head coach, Drew has led the Bears to a 419-228 record (.648). He coached the 2021 team that won the NCAA championship.

Drew, a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2020-2022), has also led the Bears to two Big 12 Regular Season titles (2021, 2022).

9. Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

First season: 2002-03

In his 21st season as head coach, Hamilton has led the Seminoles to a 425-261 record (.620).

Under Hamilton, FSU won the ACC tournament in 2012 and the ACC regular season in 2020. He was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2009, 2012, 2020) and won the Ben Jobe Award in 2021 -- given annually to the most outstanding minority college head coach in DI basketball.

8. Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

First season: 2001-02

In his 22nd season as head coach, Bennett has led the Gaels to a 503-205 (.710) record.

Bennett has led St. Mary's to three WCC Tournament titles (2010, 2012, 2019) and was named CAA Coach of the Year four times (2008, 2011, 2016, 2022).

7. Mike Brey, Notre Dame

First season: 2000-01

In his 23rd season as head coach, Brey has led the Fighting Irish to a 482-275 (.637) record. He led Notre Dame to win the ACC tournament in 2015.

Brey, the winningest coach in the men's basketball program's history, announced in January that he is stepping down at the end of the season.

Brey was named Big East Coach of the Year three times (2007, 2008, 2011).

5-T. James Jones, Yale

First season: 1999-00

In his 24th season as head coach, Jones has led the Bulldogs to a 369-299 (.552) record. He coached Yale to five Ivy League Reason Season titles (2002, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020) and two Ivy League Tournament championships (2019, 2022).

Jones was named Ivy League Coach of the Year three times (2015, 2016, 2020). He was also named the recipient of the Hugh Durham Award in 2016 as the most outstanding mid-major Dl men's basketball head coach and the 2019 Ben Jobe Award.

5-T. Mark Few, Gonzaga

First season: 1999-00

In his 24th season as head coach, Few has led the Bulldogs to an impressive record of 860-134 (.835). He coached the team to two NCAA Tournament Final Fours and the championship game in 2017 and 2021. He led the team to win 18 WCC tournaments.

Few was named WCC Coach of the Year 14 times, Naismith Coach of the Year twice and AP Coach of the Year in 2017.

4. Tom Izzo, Michigan State

First season: 1995-96

In his 28th season as head coach, Izzo has led the Spartans to an incredible 682-276 (.712) record. He coached MSU to win the NCAA Championship in 2000 and eight Final Fours. He has also led the Spartans to win six Big Ten tournaments (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019).

Izzo was named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times (1998, 2009, 2012) and the recipient of the 2010 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award.

3. Ron Cottrell, Houston Baptist

First season: 1991-92

In his 32nd season as head coach, Cottrell has led the Huskies to a 508-469 (.519) record. He has led Houston Christian to 10 NAIA Division I Tournament Appearances and four championship victories (2001, 2003, 2004, 2006).

Cottrell is the winningest coach in the school's history, earning his 500th win as head coach in 2021.

2. Greg Kampe, Oakland

First season: 1984-85

In his 39th season as head coach, Kampe has led the Grizzlies to a 659–506 (.566) record. Under Kampe, the team has won three Summit League Tournaments (2005, 2010, 2011).

Kampe was named Summit League Coach of the Year four times (2000, 2007, 2010, 2011) and GLIAC Coach of the Year in 1988.

1. Jim Boeheim, Syracuse

First season: 1976-77

In his 47th year as head coach, Boeheim has led the Orange to a remarkable 1,115-436 (.719 record). He coached the 2003 team that won the NCAA tournament and led the team to five Final Fours (1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, 2016).

Boeheim and Syracuse have also captured five Big East tournaments (1981, 1988, 1992, 2005, 2006).

Boeheim is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including the 2010 Naismith College Coach of the Year, 2006 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award and 2010 AP Coach of the Year.