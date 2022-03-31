Looking at Women’s Final Four, national championship game records originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One team will etch itself into the history books in Minneapolis this weekend.

South Carolina, Louisville, UConn and Stanford will duke it out in this year’s Women’s Final Four. South Carolina, the tournament’s top overall seed, is up against Louisville, which is seeking its first national title. In the other semifinal, UConn will continue its journey for its 12th championship, while Stanford is attempting to win back-to-back titles.

While history is on the line in this tournament, some of these teams have already set records in the Final Four. Between individual stats and team domination, UConn and Stanford have put together historic numbers on women’s college basketball’s biggest stage.

Before the teams take aim at the 2022 title, here’s a look back at the best offensive, defensive and team performances in Women’s Final Four and championship history:

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals: Individual records

Stanford’s Nnemkadi Ogwumike had the top scoring game in Final Four history, shredding Oklahoma with 38 points in 2010.

Syracuse’s Talia Walton and Notre Dame’s Marina Mabrey also hold Final Four records with spectacular offense, while Auburn’s Ruthie Bolton and Tennessee’s Michelle Snow were historic with their defense.

Here’s a glance at some individual records from NCAA Tournament semifinal contests:

Points: Nnemkadi Ogwumike, Stanford, 2010 – 38

3-pointers made: Talia Walton, Syracuse, 2016 – 8

Assists: Marina Mabrey, Notre Dame, 2019 – 12

Rebounds: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, 2018 – 25

Steals: Ruthie Bolton, Auburn, 1988 – 10

Blocks: Michelle Snow, Tennessee, 2000 – 7

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament semifinals: Team records

UConn and Stanford share the Final Four record for blocks in a game. The Huskies set a new record with 12 against Notre Dame in 2013 before Stanford tied that mark against South Carolina in 2021.

UConn holds another team record in the Final Four. With an 80-51 win over Oregon State in 2016, Geno Auriemma’s squad set the record for biggest margin of victory in a Final Four game.

Here’s a look at the highest marks set by teams across a variety of stats in the Final Four:

Points: Georgia, 1985; Notre Dame, 2018 – 91

Points in a half: Georgia, 1985 – 57

Winning margin: UConn, 2016 – 29

Biggest comeback: Notre Dame, 2001; Michigan State, 2005 – 16

3-pointers made: Syracuse, 2016; Oregon, 2019 – 12

Assists: Notre Dame, 2019 – 24

Rebounds: Old Dominion, 1985 – 57

Steals: Tennessee, 2007 – 20

Blocks: UConn, 2013; Stanford, 2021 – 12

NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game: Individual records

When it comes to dominant championship game outings, nobody comes close to Sheryl Swoopes.

Before the Basketball Hall of Famer became one of the original WNBA players, she was getting buckets at Texas Tech. In 1993, she led the Lady Raiders to the championship game against Ohio State and dropped 47 points to bring the school its first national title in any sport. To this day, Swoopes’ 47 points are 16 more than the second-highest mark, set by Arike Ogunbowale in 2019.

From assists to rebounds to blocks, here’s a list of individual records for the women’s national title game:

Points: Sheryl Swoopes, Texas Tech, 1993 – 47

3-pointers made: Katy Steding, Stanford, 1990 – 6

Assists: Kellie Jolly, Tennessee, 1997 – 11

Rebounds: Charlotte Smith, North Carolina, 1994 – 23

Steals: Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion, 1997 – 8

Blocks: Kelly Schumacher, UConn, 2000 – 9

NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship Game: Team records

With 11 championships, it’s no surprise UConn is all over the national title game record books.

The Huskies set the record for most blocks in a title game in 2000 and most assists in 2014. In 2013, the team set records for biggest margin of victory and most 3-pointers with its championship game shellacking of Louisville.

Here are some notable records put together by UConn and other schools in the national title game:

Points: Texas, 1986 – 97

Points in a half: Tennessee, 1998 – 55

Winning margin: UConn, 2013 – 33

Biggest comeback: Notre Dame, 2018 – 15

3-pointers made: UConn, 2013 – 13

Assists: UConn, 2014 – 25

Rebounds: Old Dominion, 1985 – 57

Steals: Old Dominion, 1997 – 16

Blocks: UConn, 2000; Notre Dame, 2001 – 11