LSU's Jasmine Carson Capped Off Perfect First Half With 3-Pointer Off the Glass

Jasmine Carson cannot miss in Dallas.

The LSU guard came off the bench to go a perfect 7-for-7 from the field -- including 5-for-5 from 3 -- in Sunday's national championship game against Iowa. And that's only in the first half.

Carson entered Sunday's matchup averaging 8.3 points per game and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc, but that hasn't mattered through two quarters as she is single-handedly trying to bury the Hawkeyes. So naturally, there was no other option for the Tigers when they got the ball back up 14 with 4.2 second left in the second quarter.

Fellow reserve Last-Tear Poa brought the ball down the court in time for a dribble handoff to the player of the hour -- Carson, who banked in the 3 with time expiring.

LSU leads 59-42 at half, in a game that's gone stretches without stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark who both found themselves in foul trouble.