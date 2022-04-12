Luka Doncic out indefinitely with calf strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

An MRI confirmed Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic has a left calf strain, and there is no timetable for his return, the Mavs announced on Tuesday.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić.



Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/L7GPE4Lfe0 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 12, 2022

Dallas is set to host the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Saturday. The Mavericks are not required to list Doncic's status for that game until Friday at 6 p.m. ET (h/t Marc Stein).

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Doncic suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Doncic averaged 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 regular-season games, leading Dallas in all three categories. The Mavericks went 44-21 in games Doncic played and were 8-9 without him in the lineup.