Mac in, Mac Out: Zappe Takes Over as Patriots QB in 2nd, Scores on 1st Drive

Mac Jones came back to start against the Chicago Bears, but trailing 10-0, the Patriots called in Bailey Zappe to take the ball in the second quarter.

The return on New England's investment was almost immediate, with Zappe throwing a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers.

Minutes later, a rushing touchdown from Rhamondre Stevenson put the Patriots ahead 14-10.

Selected 15th overall in last year's draft, Jones had not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Zappe, a fourth rounder this year, was a breath of fresh air, winning his starts in Weeks 5 and 6.