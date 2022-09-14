MAC Jones

Mac Jones Expects to Play Against Steelers Despite Back Injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (back) appears to be good to go for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Here are the full injury reports for the Patriots and Steelers.

By Justin Leger

Patriots-Steelers injury report: Mac Jones a full participant in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All signs point toward the New England Patriots having their starting quarterback when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Mac Jones was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after suffering a back injury in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. The second-year QB looked spry as he raced Matt Patricia and participated in team stretches.

Jones said Wednesday he expects to play in the game.

"Everything feels good," he said.

While Jones appears good to go, the Patriots don't have a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's matchup as linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley did not participate in practice due to a toe injury. Safety Adrian Phillips was limited with a rib injury that knocked him out of Week 1, and rookie guard Cole Strange was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue.

As for the Steelers, reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt unsurprisingly was a non-participant with a pectoral injury. Running back Najee Harris was limited with a foot issue.

Here are Wednesday's full injury reports for the Patriots and Steelers. Kickoff for the Week 2 matchup is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

New England Patriots (0-1)

Did not participate

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley - Toe

Limited participation

  • S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
  • S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
  • G Cole Strange - Shoulder
  • CB Shaun Wade - Ankle

Full participation

  • QB Mac Jones - Back

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Did not participate

  • LB T.J. Watt - Pectoral

Limited participation

  • RB Najee Harris - Foot
  • CB Levi Wallace - Ankle
  • OL Mason Cole - Ankle

Full participation

  • LB Rob Spillane - Eye
