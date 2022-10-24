Mac Jones Will Reportedly Start at QB for Patriots vs. Bears

Report: Mac Jones to start at QB for Patriots vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears the New England Patriots' starting quarterback mystery has come to an end.

While Mac Jones was expected to return from injury for Monday night's game vs. the Chicago Bears, it remained unclear whether he would actually get the start over rookie QB Bailey Zappe. The MMQB's Albert Breer came through with the answer to everyone's question a couple of hours before kickoff.

"In case there was any confusion, the Patriots will start QB Mac Jones tonight, per source. It’ll be his first action since suffering a high ankle sprain four weeks ago. Bailey Zappe will back Jones up," Breer tweeted.

Jones has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was replaced by Brian Hoyer for Week 4 in Green Bay, but the veteran signal-caller suffered a concussion during the game that left Zappe as the only other QB option on New England's active roster.

Zappe stepped up to force overtime vs. the Packers, then lead the Patriots to decisive victories over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. His impressive performance sparked somewhat of a QB controversy with some believing he should continue to start even when Jones is healthy enough to play.

Nonetheless, it looks like Jones will get a chance Monday night to remind the world why the Patriots selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Alabama product will have to cut down on the turnovers as he has five interceptions and a lost fumble to only two touchdown passes through three games this season.

Patriots vs. Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC10 Boston.