Maine Cancels Spring High School Sports

It's the first state in New England to do so

By Jake Levin

Maine became the latest state to officially pull the plug on high school sports this spring due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Maine Principals' Association reached the decision on Thursday, according to Seacoastonline. Officials had previously hoped to salvage the spring season, with an abbreviated schedule beginning on April 27.

While many states across the country had already cancelled their spring sports seasons for high schools, Maine is the first of the six New England states to announce its athletes won't be taking to the fields at all this spring.

High school sports in every other state in the region are delayed from their normal start times in late March.

Currently, high school sports in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire are slated to begin on May 4. But that is subject to change due to a variety of factors, such as whether or not schools reopen and the fight against the coronavirus.

