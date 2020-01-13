NFL

Man Collapses, Dies During Ravens Playoff Game

The man's death comes just a month after a body was found in a portable toilet outside of the stadium

Nick Wass/Getty Images

A man collapsed and died Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens.

The fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck, said Ravens spokesman Chad Steele, according to news outlets. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Officials have not reported an official cause of death.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Lowel Spinners Jan 7

City Leaders Fight to Save Lowell Spinners After Proposal From MLB

red sox Jan 7

MLB to Investigate Report That Red Sox Used Video Replay Room Illegally

The Ravens were playing the Tennessee Titans in a divisional-round game.

Last month, a body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at the stadium.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLBaltimoreplayoffs
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us