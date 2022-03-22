Sweet 16 Field Set in NCAA Women's Tournament

March Madness 2022: Sweet 16 field set originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Sweet 16 bracket is set for those who survived and advanced in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. They’ll now prepare to hit the road for another slate of games later this week.

The first two rounds of competition wrapped Monday night and there was no shortage of upsets and beatdowns through 52 games.

The women's Sweet Sixteen is set!



All four #1 seeds remain in the championship hunt after the first two rounds.

Five games were decided by single digits, including No. 1 Louisville’s nine-point win over No. 9 Gonzaga. For the 12th straight season, all four No. 1 seeds sailed through to the Sweet 16.

No. 2 seeds didn’t fare as well in the second round.

Creighton’s Lauren Jenson, a transfer from Iowa, sent the Hawkeyes packing on Saturday in a thrilling upset. Just hours later, South Dakota beat Baylor 61-49, denying the Bears a bid to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008. Geno Auriemma and the No. 2 UConn Huskies narrowly avoided the same fate on Sunday, outlasting the No. 7 UCF Knights 52–47.

The remaining field includes nine teams from last year’s Sweet 16: Stanford, Louisville, South Carolina, Texas, Maryland, Indiana, NC State, UConn and Michigan. Meanwhile, Notre Dame and Tennessee — both women’s basketball blue bloods — are returning to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2019 and 2016, respectively. The Irish advanced in decisive fashion, beating No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman by 42 points.

Creighton and South Dakota — both No. 10 seeds — are making their Sweet 16 debuts at the Division I level. The Coyotes previously made four runs to the Division II Sweet 16. Double-digit seeds have only made the Elite Eight twice in tournament history and both teams will have a chance to add to that number.

Competition resumes with the Sweet 16 on Friday and Saturday, followed by the Elite Eight on Sunday and Monday. The regional champions will meet in the Final Four on April 1 in Minneapolis to determine who will cut down the nets.

Here’s a look at every team remaining in the tournament and their Sweet 16 matchup:

Greensboro, N.C. Region: Greensboro Coliseum

March 25, TBD: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina

March 25, TBD: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton

Spokane, Wash. Region: Spokane Arena

March 25, TBD: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland

March 25, TBD: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas

Wichita, Kan. Region: INTRUST Bank Arena

March 26, TBD: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee

March 26, TBD: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota

Bridgeport, Conn. Region: Total Mortgage Arena

March 26, TBD: No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

March 26, TBD: No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 UConn