March Madness Updates: These Teams Are Headed to the Sweet 16

Two teams have punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 so far

By Eric Mullin

After a hectic first two days, the second half of the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament's opening weekend is underway.

And that means spots in the Sweet 16 are on the line.

No. 5 San Diego State became the first program to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. The Aztecs cruised past No. 13 Furman, which was coming off a major first-round upset of No. 4 Virginia.

By the end of Sunday, 15 more teams will have joined the Aztecs in qualifying for the second weekend of the Big Dance.

Which teams are in the Sweet 16 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Here's an updated look at the teams that have qualified for the Sweet 16 so far, along with how they got there and their next opponent.

No. 5 San Diego State (South Region)

  • First Round: 63-57 over No. 12 Charleston
  • Second Round: 75-52 over No. 13 Furman
  • Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 1 Alabama-No. 8 Maryland

No. 4 Tennessee (East Region)

  • First round: 58-55 over No. 13 Louisiana
  • Second round: 65-52 over No. 5 Duke
  • Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 9 Florida Atlantic-No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

Where is the 2023 Sweet 16 for the East, South, Midwest and West Regions?

East: Madison Square Garden -- New York

South: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

Midwest: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

West: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

When does the 2023 Sweet 16 start?

The Sweet 16 will be held from Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24. The Elite Eight follows on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

