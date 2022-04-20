Marcus Smart Wears DPOY Robe to Celtics Vs. Nets Game 2

WATCH: Smart arrives to C's-Nets Game 2 in DPOY robe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart showed up to TD Garden in style ahead of Wednesday night's Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets Game 2.

The Celtics point guard arrived wearing a "DPOY" robe after winning the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Check out the look below:

Marcus Smart pulled up with the DPOY robe @smart_MS3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h8lz1KBTJo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2022

Smart is riding high after becoming the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1995-96. The longest-tenured Celtic also assisted on Jayson Tatum's game-winning buzzer-beater in Sunday's Game 1.

It's a good thing Smart is dressed for a heavyweight bout, because that's exactly what the C's can expect vs. Brooklyn in Game 2. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. right here on NBC Sports Boston. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live.

