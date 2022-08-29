Martina Navratilova Says Advanced Health Care Has Given Tennis Players Longer Careers

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says that healthier and longer tennis careers are more common today than when she used to be on tour.

Navratilova, an 18-time singles Grand Slam champion, credits advanced health care and the increase in money in the sport.

“The sports health care has come a long way and also players now making more money they can better take care of themselves and last longer,” Navratilova told NBC on Thursday.

The four-time U.S. Open champion has dealt with her fair share of injuries throughout her iconic career that lasted 32 years on tour.

“I had to wrap my knees before each match,” Navratilova said back in 1991 before getting a double-knee operation in 1990. She said she had to lean down and unlock her kneecaps in order to hit a volley prior to the surgery.

Back in the ‘90s, the average top-seeded players were in their high school years and players that reached the age of 30 were typically not in contention to win tournaments.

Champions in that decade included Monica Seles winning the 1990 French Open and Martina Hingis winning the 1997 Australian Open both at the age of 16. Arantza Sanchez Vicario won the 1989 French Open at the age of 17.

On the men's side, Michael Chang won the 1989 French Open, Boris Becker won the 1985 Wimbledon and Mats Wilander won the 1982 French Open, all at the age of 17.

“When I first started playing, I pulled a stomach muscle and the doctor told me to sit in the jacuzzi instead of putting an ice bag on it,” Navratilova laughed.

Now, with technology and advanced medicine, players can properly take care of their injuries, she added.

From a monetary standpoint, the total prize money awarded at the 1990 U.S. Open was $3,819,730, whereas $60 million will be granted in 2022.

More prize money gives athletes the ability “to spend on better equipment” and seek out additional resources for injuries.

Navratilova, who is now 65 years old, was on a panel for Hologic Global Women’s Health Index on Thursday with 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, No. 20 Madison Keys, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OBGYN, and Dr. Jennifer Maynard, a Sports Medicine Specialist.

Navratilova advises any professional or recreational athlete to “do less more often.” She says partaking in your sport 15 minutes a day is more effective than spending two hours a day, a couple of times a week. Even though she isn’t on the pro tour anymore, she prioritizes staying in shape and exercising to this day.

“It's not about looking good or fitting into my clothes, but really about feeling empowered, feeling healthy and then I can help out and take care of other people,” she said.

While the sport prepares to say goodbye to legendary Serena Williams, a positive for the tennis world is seeing the age of tennis players continue to expand with lengthier careers.