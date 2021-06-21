Mass. Runner Has Shot at Olympic Return After Heartbreak at Rio Games

It’s not about how hard you fall but whether you get back up, and Olympic runner Abbey Cooper knows a thing or two about getting back up.

On Monday, the Topsfield, Massachusetts, native will vie for a chance to represent the U.S. in the women’s 5,000-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics next month. If she places in the top three in the final Monday night, she will secure her spot at her second Olympic Games, a victory that will feel all the sweeter after her time in the Rio Games in 2016 was marred by a nasty fall.

During a 5,000-meter heat, Cooper -- who hadn't yet married and changed her name from D’Agostino -- stumbled into New Zealand’s Nikki Hamblin, twisting her own knee and knocking them both down. But in a remarkable act of sportsmanship that quickly went viral, Cooper helped Hamblin back onto her feet before going on to finish the race on her injured leg. Cooper had to be helped off the track after finishing, and later discovered she had torn her ACL.

Cooper has already managed the first step she needs to head back to the Olympics, running a heat in under 15 minutes and 10 seconds, which she accomplished Friday, collapsing with joy after she crossed the finish line far ahead of the field.

“The joy I feel right now, I know that a cheerful heart is good medicine,” Cooper told The Washington Post. “I’m just going to keep the positive energy going into Monday.”

That race, which will determine whether Cooper can rewrite her Olympic story, will take place at 8:40 p.m. Monday in Eugene, Oregon.

“The past five years since Rio have been so much harder than I ever could have imagined,” Cooper told the Post. “Thank God I didn’t know how hard it was going to be. I kept going because this is a calling for me.”

Maybe that’s why Cooper continues to get back up.