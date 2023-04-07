masters tournament

Masters Play Suspended During Second Round Due to Inclement Weather

Play was suspended shortly after the TV broadcast of the event began on Friday

By Max Molski

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Competition at the 2023 Masters was suspended Friday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Augusta National Golf Club put second-round play on pause at 3:07 p.m. ET and said it would provide further updates on when play could resume.

Forty golfers finished their second round before the suspension, while the rest of the field was on the course.

Brooks Koepka is currently the leader at 12-under for the tournament. Amateur Sam Bennett is next on the leaderboard at 8-under through two full rounds.

Third-place Jon Rahm (7-under) was in the second-to-last group to tee off on Friday and had completed just six holes at the time of the suspension.

More to come...

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

It's one of the most iconic trophies in sports. But how is it made and how did the tradition start? Here are some fun facts about the Masters green jacket.

This article tagged under:

masters tournamentgolf
