Masters Tickets: Where to Buy, What's the Cost, How to Buy Merchandise

The 2023 Masters held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia is just days away.

The legendary tournament, set to commence on April 6 and run through April 9, is one of the trickiest golf events to attend in person. So if you are quick enough to secure a ticket – consider yourself lucky.

We saw Scottie Scheffler win his first career major after shooting a 10-under in last year’s tournament. Will he be a repeat champion or will he be placing a new iconic green jacket on this year's champion?

Here’s all you need to secure a ticket to the Masters and information on how to purchase legendary merchandise at the event:

Where can I buy 2023 Masters tickets?

While Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source and seller of the Masters, tickets for the 2023 tournament have been fully allocated, according to the tournament site.

The site also says that applications for the 2024 tournament are open from June 1, 2023, through June 20, 2023.

For this year's event, there are tickets you can purchase from third parties including StubHub, SeatGeek, TickPick, among others.

The cheapest price for a ground pass, according to these sites, is between $2,525 and $3,686.

How much are official tickets to the 2023 Masters?

If you were lucky enough to secure legitimate tickets to the Masters, the cost isn’t horrible.

According to the official tournament site, daily grounds passes cost $140 while practice round tickets for Monday through Wednesday are $100. A weekly pass, if you’re lucky enough to secure it, would cost $450.

Can you only buy Masters merchandise in Augusta?

Official Masters merchandise is only available at one of the stands at Augusta National Golf Club during the duration the tournament.

Of course, there are third-party sites that allow you to secure non-official Masters merchandise throughout the year.