Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-time Passing Yards List

Matt Ryan is having quite the game on Sunday

By Kristen Conti

“Matty Ice” is holding back for no one this Sunday.

History was made when the Colts took on the Jaguars in Week 6 as Indianapolis’ QB Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins’ QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list.

The 37-year-old quarterback threw the ball 37 times in the first half, which is the most since Peyton Manning did so nine years ago in 2013.

Ryan now sits at the seventh all-time spot on the most passing yards in NFL history list with 61,375  after his throw to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. 

He is the second Colts quarterback to pass Dan Marino on the all-time passing yards list in the past three seasons, following Philip Rivers in 2020.

Ryan has completed 26 of 37 for 232 yards and a touchdown so far. With two minutes left in the game, the Jaguars lead 27-26.

