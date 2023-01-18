Mavericks' Luka Dončić Pulls Up in Six-Wheeler, Tank-Like Car Ahead of Hawks Game

By Sanjesh Singh

Mavs’ Luka Dončić pulls up in six-wheeler ahead of Hawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Dallas Mavericks (24-21) may not be tanking for Victor Wembanyama, but Luka Dončić pulled up into the American Airlines Center in something similar.

Check out the ride Dončić entered the arena in ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks (22-22):

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here’s a still look:

Dubbed the “Hellfire,” Dončić’s car is an Apocalypse 6X6 model, a heavy-duty six-wheeler that could be confused with an iteration of the Batman’s “batmobile.” 

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

nba 4 hours ago

Former Celtics Player and Coach Chris Ford, Who Made First 3-Pointer, Dies at 74

wnba 4 hours ago

Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx Star in WNBA's First-Ever Canada Game

Basically, it’s just a mammoth-sized Jeep. And if it looks familiar in the NBA ecosystem, you might recall former league center Hassan Whiteside had a similar one nicknamed the “Big Shirley” that was customized and cost $330,000 to build.

If anything, Dončić’s version basically exemplifies his persona on the court – a single-handed battering ram capable of hammering through anything in its path.

Copyright RSN
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us