Meet the Soccer Players to Root for at the FIFA Women's World Cup

My New Favorite Futbolista will introduce you to the World Cup’s most inspiring soccer players and the causes they champion.

The bilingual series tells the inspiring stories of soccer players off the pitch ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

About the hosts

Eric Alvarez joined LX News in 2021 and leads programs such as LX Explains and LX News Now. He has nearly 15 years of experience covering news, entertainment and sports for television and radio in Spanish and English. Alvarez, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and earned a master’s degree from the University of Southern California, is an avid soccer fan who has attended three FIFA World Cups.

Janelly Farías is the co-host of the Spanish version of the podcast. She currently plays in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil for C.F. Pachuca and previously competed for Club América and C.D. Guadalajara. Born in Santa Ana, Calif., she has represented Mexico internationally, including in the 2006 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Championship. The defender played collegiately for the University of California, Irvine, and began her senior career with the San Diego SeaLions of the Women's Premier Soccer League and L.A. Galaxy OC of United Women's Soccer.

Meghan Klingenberg was a member of the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup-champion United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) and was named to the tournament’s all-star team. She has appeared in 74 matches for the USWNT, including the 2016 Olympics. A native of Pittsburgh, she is in her seventh season as a defender for the Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL, where she has won league titles in 2022 and 2017. Klingenberg played collegiately for the University of North Carolina.