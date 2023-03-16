Mets $102 Million Closer Edwin Díaz Done for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon

New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz is having surgery Thursday in Miami after diagnostic tests confirmed a total patellar tendon tear in his right knee -- one he suffered while celebrating a win Wednesday night that advanced Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

That win eliminated the Dominican Republic from the WBC -- and it eliminated Díaz from Major League Baseball for the next eight months at least, which takes him out for the season. The 28-year-old stud had signed a five-year $102 million deal with the Mets during the offseason after posting a career-best 1.31 ERA while recording 32 saves in 2022.

He was taken off the field in a wheelchair in Miami soon after pitching a perfect ninth inning to close out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominicans.

The Puerto Rican players were jumping together in the infield when Díaz collapsed to the ground, and he quickly reached for his right leg. Díaz was in tears and did not put any weight on the leg.

Edwin Díaz underwent imaging today that revealed a full-thickness tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee. He will have surgery today performed by Dr. David Altchek. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 16, 2023

Díaz’s brother, Cincinnati pitcher Alexis Díaz, was also crying as Edwin was taken away. Mets teammate and Puerto Rico shortstop Francisco Lindor stood nearby with his hands on his head.

Christian Vázquez homered in a four-run third inning as Puerto Rico advanced to the WBC quarterfinals to face Mexico on Friday in Miami.

It’s just the second time ever that the Dominican Republic didn’t make it past the first round (2009).

After Vázquez’s solo homer off starter Johnny Cueto, Vimael Machin, Martin Maldonado, Francisco Lindor and Kiké Hernandez hit four straight singles to make it 3-0. MJ Melendez then grounded out on a play that allowed Lindor to score.

Cueto took the loss and was lifted before the end of the third after allowing four hits, three runs and striking out two.

Juan Soto made it 4-1 when he homered to deep center field -- 448 feet -- off Puerto Rico reliever Jovani Moran for his second home run of the tournament.

Soto finished the tournament 6-for-15 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Puerto Rico capped a dominant pool round in which it blanked Israel in a perfect 10-0 win Monday night.