Mexico to Wear Iconic Green Jerseys in 2022 World Cup

Mexico's iconic green jerseys are set to return for the 2022 World Cup.

The Mexican Football Federation and Adidas unveiled the new team kits on Friday and will first be worn on Monday when the Mexican women's team faces the U.S. in a 2023 World Cup qualifying game.

Team Mexico's green jersey dates back to the 1958 World Cup. Last year, the teams represented a black and pink "Rosa Mexicano" jersey instead.

The reason for the green comeback is deeply rooted in Mexico's football culture.

"For this season's home jersey which will be worn on football's biggest stage, we wanted to capture the spirit of the nation with a design that is deeply rooted in the culture of Mexico," said James Webb, Senior Product Designer at Adidas in a statement.

"The head and feathered headdress of Aztec deity Quetzalcoatl is displayed with pride on the shirt which features a completely new crest," he added.

The green shirt features a zigzagging pattern made of thin black lines on the front of the jersey and sleeves.

The pattern is meant to emulate the feathers found on a Quetzalcóatl’s neck as well as a feathered headpiece called a “copilli" invoking spiritual strength and courage.

The kit displays an eagle, which is also seen on the Mexican flag, atop a soccer ball in front of a shield that has an Aztec design. The word "MÉXICO" sits below the design.

The Mexican men's team is set the debut the jersey at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 22 when they face Poland.