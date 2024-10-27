Miami Heat

Miami Heat roasted on social media for unrecognizable Dwyane Wade statue

The Heat honored Wade on Sunday with a statue outside their arena. There was only one problem...

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Heat have honored Dwyane Wade with a statue...kind of.

Wade became the first player in franchise history to receive a statue outside the team's arena, but when it was unveiled on Sunday, fans didn't think it looked a whole lot like Wade.

Wade's face is unmistakable around South Florida, having helped the Heat capture three championships en route to becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

The statue's face, however, is not quite as recognizable.

The bronze statue stands outside the Kaseya Arena's main entrance, with Wade making his "This is my house!" finger-pointing pose while wearing his Heat uniform. It also includes a wall listing the Basketball Hall of Famer's career accomplishments.

The focus on social media, however, was mostly on the statue's lack of resemblance to Wade...

