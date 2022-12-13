Michael B. Jordan Becomes Part-Owner of AFC Bournemouth in English Premier League

Michael B. Jordan is now a Cherry.

Bill Foley, who owns the NHL’s Las Vegas Knights, completed the takeover of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, the club confirmed on Tuesday, with Jordan among the minority owners.

Previous owner Maxim Denim sold his 100% stake in the club, which has been a move brewing since mid-September.

Jordan, an award-winning actor, director and producer, is also joined by Nullah Sarker of The Players’ Tribune and the Davis Cup as a minority owner.

It marks Jordan’s first time in professional sports ownership, and both he and Sarker will work with Foley in global marketing and internationalization of the club following the Cherries’ promotion into England’s top-flight league this past season.

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team,” Foley said in a statement.

“Without the belief and financial backing of Maxim and his family, AFC Bournemouth might well have ceased to exist,” Foley added. “Maxim’s support and involvement has allowed the club to establish itself as a top-flight team. We’d like to thank him for his co-operation throughout the process and praise his hard work whilst owner of the club. We wish him well as he focuses on his other business endeavours.”

Bournemouth are currently in 14th place in the EPL table with a win-draw-loss record of 4-4-7. Gary O’Neil is currently the manager after replacing Scott Parker, who was sacked after losing to Liverpool 9-0 on Aug. 27.