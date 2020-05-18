Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Sneakers Sell for $560,000 at Sotheby’s Auction

The vintage 1985 pair — in the iconic white, black and red of the Chicago Bull's — were worn by the NBA legend during his rookie season in Chicago

In this file photo, Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1985 at the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland.
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Michael Jordan was no stranger to smashing records during his basketball career, and a pair of his signed, game-worn Air Jordan sneakers just set a new one after selling for $560,000 at auction in New York, NBC News reports.

The vintage 1985 pair — in the iconic white, black and red of the Chicago Bull's — were worn by the NBA legend during his rookie season in Chicago and brought to auction at Sotheby's by a private collector.

The sale — coming 35 years after the release of the first Air Jordan — coincided with the final episodes of the smash-hit ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," which tells the story of Jordan's career and his final championship with the Bulls.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

DeAndre Baker 7 hours ago

NFL Cornerbacks Baker, Dunbar Released From Jail on Bond

Dodgers 9 hours ago

Woman, 5-Year-Old Boy Drown in Houston Home of Ex-Dodger Crawford

Ten bidders across four continents competed for the coveted sneakers in an online auction that lasted 10 days, Sotheby's said in a press release. A bidding war in the final 20 minutes pushed the price up over $300,000, the auction house said, meaning the sold price far exceeded the $150,000 estimate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Michael JordannbaSotheby's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us