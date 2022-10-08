Michigan RB Coach Mike Hart Stretchered Off Vs. Indiana After Reported Seizure

Michigan RB coach Mike Hart stretchered off field vs. Indiana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was hospitalized after suffering a seizure on the sideline during Saturday's 31-10 win road over Indiana, the FOX television broadcast reported at halftime of the game.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters postgame that Hart was in stable condition at a local hospital following a "medical emergency" and would be staying overnight in Bloomington, Ind., for continued observation.

"Mike’s a strong guy and just abundant prayers go his way," Harbaugh added. "It really puts things in perspective.

"In the moment, everybody's thoughts were with Mike. Mine were and everyone around us was to get him the care that he needed. The most important thing is his health at that point in time."

Michigan has not formally disclosed Hart's diagnosis.

Hart went down on the Michigan sideline after Indiana scored a touchdown at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter. He was surrounded by the entire Michigan team before being put on a stretcher and taken away on a cart.

Sideline reporter Jenny Taft said on the FOX broadcast that Hart was alert and gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was carted off the Indiana University Memorial Stadium field.

After the scary scene, Michigan running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional.

Michigan players and coaches consoled each other after RB coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be carted away.



Harbaugh told Taft at halftime that the team got in contact with Hart, who told them he was "doing OK."

Hart, 36, is in his second season as the Wolverines' running backs coach. He previously spent four years at Indiana in the same position, along with serving as the Hoosiers' associate head coach for three of those seasons.

Hart also played for Michigan, rushing for a school record of 5,040 yards from 2004-07. He was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and won a Super Bowl during his three seasons in Indianapolis.