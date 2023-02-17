Michigan State, Michigan Basketball to Honor Victims of Mass Shooting Ahead of Game

Michigan State, Michigan basketball to honor victims of mass shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ahead of the Michigan State-Michigan men’s basketball game on Saturday, the teams will honor the victims of MSU’s campus shooting earlier this week that killed three students and left five wounded.

In support of the Spartans, Michigan athletics announced various recognitions that will take place when MSU travels to Ann Arbor for its showdown vs. the Wolverines at 8 p.m. ET.

The men’s basketball game will be MSU’s first since the fatal shooting that took place on Feb. 13 and killed students Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser. UM competed on Tuesday, falling to Wisconsin, while MSU canceled its Wednesday night game against Minnesota.

The support will start during warm-ups, with UM players set to wear Spartan gear. Although the design has not been officially released, the Michigan women’s basketball team wore white shirts with a green heart that had a Spartan mascot inside during a Thursday game.

Keeping Michigan State in our hearts.



💚💙 pic.twitter.com/emZlgeIvMv — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) February 17, 2023

Ahead of the game, a 30-second moment of silence will take place with the Crisler Center illuminated in green and white by LED wristbands that will be disturbed to all fans.

Students will be able to get in on the support as 2,000 designed shirts will be available to ticket holders and the Maize Rage, Michigan’s student cheering section. In that area, a 12-foot by eight-foot “Spartan Strong” flag will be displayed.

Additionally, UM’s pep band will perform MSU’s alma mater during the game.

Earlier in the week, Michigan athletics announced that some of its teams will wear “special helmet decals” in support of MSU. These details include white and green Spartan stickers.

In the wake of this week's horrific tragedy in East Lansing, some of our Michigan teams will wear special helmet decals to honor the victims at Michigan State.



💚💙 pic.twitter.com/3cCwv5TMA7 — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 15, 2023

On Wednesday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo delivered a powerful speech at a candlelight vigil held on campus. Izzo, who has coached the Spartans since 1995, spoke on gun violence and the importance of togetherness in the MSU community during these tough times.

The university announced the return of athletic events after many discussions were had with health professionals and school leadership, along with conversations with athletes and staff. Athletes were given the option to return to competition starting this weekend.