How much are tickets to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight?

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are about to take center stage.

Tyson and Paul will battle in a professionally sanctioned fight that will include eight rounds lasting two minutes each.

The 58-year-old Tyson hasn't taken the ring for a professional bout since 2005, while the 27-year-old Jake Paul will be engaging in his 12th match after entering the landscape as a YouTube streamer.

So, how much are tickets to the Tyson-Paul fight? Here's what to know:

When is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

Tyson and Paul will take the ring on Friday, Nov. 15.

Where is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

Tyson and Paul will meet in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

What is AT&T Stadium's capacity?

The venue can hold 80,000 fans.

How much are tickets to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

Compiling data from TicketMaster, SeatGeek and StubHub, upper-level seats are ranging from between $57 to $70 as of Thursday.

Mid-level seats range from $117 to $185, while most lower-level options are $200 and up.

Floor seats close to the ring are going as low as $666, while the most expensive options up close and personal are as high as $50,000.

How to watch, stream the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

The Tyson-Paul card begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET. It won't be shown on television, rather the exclusive rights belong to Netflix. Current subscribers can watch at no extra cost, while a new subscription starts at $6.99 per month.

