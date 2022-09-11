Mike Tyson joins Robert Kraft in owner’s box for Patriots-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Robert Kraft is known to have some familiar faces by his side when watching Patriots games. Along with his son, Jonathan, celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi and Mark Wahlberg have been known the share a suite next to the Patriots owner.
On Sunday, Kraft took in the Patriots’ season opener against the Dolphins with another famous, more surprising guest: Mike Tyson.
The heavyweight champion was seen sitting next to Kraft – and his son – at Hard Rock Stadium during the third quarter:
Fans had some thoughts about the owner’s box pairing:
Kraft’s Patriots were down 17-0 at halftime of Sunday’s season opener. If things keep up, Kraft might need to start inquiring about a potential contract for Tyson.