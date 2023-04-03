MLB

Milwaukee Brewers Get Roasted for Holding Flyover With Closed Roof at Home Opener

Fans inside American Family Field couldn't see the B-1 Bomber fly over them

By Max Molski

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Milwaukee Brewers fans have waited five months to see their favorite team back at American Family Field, and they finally got their chance with Monday’s home opener against the New York Mets.

One thing they couldn’t see? The pregame flyover.

Potential inclement weather in Milwaukee led the team to close the retractable roof. That kept everyone inside from looking up at a B-1 Bomber fly over the stadium.

The closed roof also didn’t stop the team from lighting off fireworks ahead of first pitch.

Now, the Brewers are not alone when it comes to head-scratching pregame choices.

In 1994, the San Antonio Spurs inadvertently drenched fans, players and coaches after a fireworks display set off a water cannon at the Alamodome. A flyover at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas also left fans with a blurry view.

The American Family Field roof is not translucent like Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, though, and baseball fans on Twitter didn’t cut the Brewers any slack.

The Brewers will have 80 more chances to improve their pregame ceremony throughout the 2023 MLB regular season.

This article tagged under:

MLBMilwaukee Brewers
