2022 MLB Draft

MLB Draft Day 2: Start Time, Best Players Available and Day 1 Winners

The 2022 MLB Draft continues in Los Angeles this week. Here’s a look at what happened on day 1 Sunday night and which players are at the top of the draft board on day 2

By Julia Elbaba

Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft is moments away, and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves back on the clock again. 

The Orioles made a big splash on Day 1, selecting shortstop Jackson Holliday first overall. He is the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday.

Baltimore didn’t stop there Sunday night. The team also selected outfielder Dylan Beavers (33rd overall), third baseman Max Wagner (42nd overall) and outfielder Jud Fabian (via Miami Marlins).

The Chicago Cubs were another Day 1, selecting two pitchers, Cade Horton (7th overall) and Jackson Ferris (47th overall) that are expected to help replenish a franchise that has hit the reset at the start of the decade. 

The Cubs’ Windy City neighbors, the Chicago White Sox, also made a splash grabbing two pitchers Noah Shultz (26th overall) and Peyton Pallette (62nd overall).

The Philadelphia Phillies landed outfielder Justin Crawford (17th overall), who is the son of former four-time All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford

The Boston Red Sox added  shortstop Mikey Romero (24th overall), shortstop Cutter Coffey (compensation pick) and outfielder Roman Anthony (compensation pick).

Action for Monday’s coverage will feature rounds 3-10 with a lot of hot talent left to select from.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated event in Los Angeles:

What time does day two of the MLB Draft start? 

Day 2 of the MLB Draft starts Monday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET. 

The Draft will feature rounds 3-10.

Who are the best players available in the MLB Draft?

As Day 2 of the Draft kicks off, there are still a bunch of top tier players that are still available, according to MLB’s Top Prospect Rankings.

The top prospects remaining are as follows:

Name

School

Position

Prospect Ranking

Brock Porter

St. Mary’s Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich.

RHP

No. 11

Tristan Smith

Boiling Springs (SC) HS

LHP

No. 46

Malcom Moore

C.K. McClatchy HS, Sacramento, Calif.

C

No. 57

Jonathan Cannon

Georgia

RHP

No. 60

Gavin Guidry

Barbe HS

SS

No. 70

Trystan Vrieling 

Gonzaga

RHP

No. 71

Bryce Hubbart

Florida State

LHP

No. 72

Brady Neal

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

C

No. 74

Sam Horn

Collins Hill HS, Suwanee, Ga.

RHP/SS

No. 76

Bradley Loftin

DeSoto Central Hs, Southaven, Miss.

LHP

No. 77

Which team did the best on day one of the MLB Draft?

The Orioles did the best in Round 1 of the MLB Draft.

The team acquired No. 2 Draft prospect Jackson Holliday, a shortstop from Stillwater High (Stillwater, Okla.)

The 18-year-old possesses incredible speed and power, making him a valuable selection for Baltimore.

The Diamondbacks landed No. 1 Druw Jones, an outfielder from Wesleyan High (Norcross, Ga.)

While Jones was expected to be the top pick, there are components of his game that aren’t as polished as Holliday’s.

Jones thrives with his explosivity and has some of the best power and speed in the high-school class. He will also bring phenomenal defense to Arizona.

When is day three of the MLB Draft?

Day three of the 2022 MLB Draft is on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

It will feature rounds 11-20.

What are the MLB Draft slot values in 2022? 

The MLB Draft grants teams a certain amount of bonus money to spend on their selected players in the first 10 rounds of the Draft.

The MLB Draft slot values in 2022 for all 10 rounds are as follows, according to the MLB (H/T Sporting News):

Round 1

Pick

Team

Value

1

Orioles

$8,842,200

2

D-backs

$8,185,100

3

Rangers

$7,587,600

4

Pirates

$7,002,100

5

Nationals

$6,494,300

6

Marlins

$6,034,300

7

Cubs

$5,708,000

8

Twins

$5,439,500

9

Royals

$5,200,200

10

Rockies

$4,980,400

11

Mets

$4,778,200

12

Tigers

$4,587,900

13

Angels

$4,410,200

14

Mets

$4,241,600

15

Padres

$4,082,900

16

Guardians

$3,935,500

17

Phillies

$3,792,800

18

Reds

$3,657,900

19

Athletics

$3,529,400

20

Braves

$3,407,400

21

Mariners

$3,291,200

22

Cardinals

$3,180,600

23

Blue Jays

$3,075,300

24

Red Sox

$2,974,900

25

Yankees

$2,879,300

26

White Sox

$2,788,000

27

Brewers

$2,700,500

28

Astros

$2,620,400

29

Rays

$2,547,600

30

Giants

$2,485,500

Compensation picks

Pick

Team

Value

31

Rockies

$2,429,300

32

Reds

$2,371,800

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick

Team

Value

33

Orioles

$2,313,900

34

D-backs

$2,257,100

35

Braves

$2,202,100

36

Pirates

$2,149,200

37

Guardians

$2,100,700

38

Rockies

$2,051,300

39

Padres

$2,003,500

Round 2

Pick

Team

Value

40

Dodgers

$1,950,900

41

Red Sox

$1,905,500

42

Orioles

$1,861,000

43

D-backs

$1,817,600

44

Pirates

$1,775,200

45

Nationals

$1,733,900

46

Marlins

$1,699,500

47

Cubs

$1,660,400

48

Twins

$1,621,900

49

Royals

$1,584,100

50

Rockies

$1,544,500

51

Tigers

$1,509,800

52

Mets

$1,474,400

53

Padres

$1,439,900

54

Guardians

$1,406,400

55

Reds

$1,373,300

56

Athletics

$1,341,200

57

Braves

$1,306,700

58

Mariners

$1,275,900

59

Cardinals

$1,245,600

60

Blue Jays

$1,216,100

61

Yankees

$1,187,000

62

White Sox

$1,158,600

63

Brewers

$1,130,900

64

Astros

$1,103,600

65

Rays

$1,077,100

66

Giants

$1,054,200

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick

Team

Value

67

Orioles

$1,026,300

68

Twins

$1,001,500

69

Athletics

$977,000

70

Rays

$952,800

71

Rays

$929,100

72

Brewers

$914,900

73

Reds

$900,900

74

Mariners

$887,000

Compensation picks

Pick

Team

Value

75

Mets

$873,300

76

Braves

$859,700

77

Blue Jays

$846,500

78

Blue Jays

$833,200

79

Red Sox

$820,000

80

Astros

$806,800

Round 3

Pick

Team

Value

81

Orioles

$793,600

82

D-backs

$782,000

83

Pirates

$770,300

84

Nationals

$758,500

85

Marlins

$746,800

86

Cubs

$735,200

87

Royals

$724,300

88

Rockies

$713,000

89

Angels

$701,800

90

Mets

$691,000

91

Padres

$680,100

92

Guardians

$669,900

93

Phillies

$659,800

94

Reds

$649,600

95

Athletics

$641,800

96

Braves

$635,500

97

Cardinals

$629,500

98

Blue Jays

$623,200

99

Red Sox

$617,200

100

Yankees

$611,100

101

White Sox

$606,300

102

Brewers

$600,400

103

Astros

$594,300

104

Rays

$588,400

105

Dodgers

$582,400

106

Giants

$576,900

Round 4

Pick

Team

Value

107

Orioles

$571,100

108

D-backs

$565,500

109

Rangers

$560,000

110

Pirates

$554,600

111

Nationals

$549,100

112

Marlins

$543,600

113

Cubs

$538,400

114

Twins

$533,100

115

Royals

$527,800

116

Rockies

$522,700

117

Tigers

$517,700

118

Angels

$512,700

119

Mets

$507,500

120

Padres

$502,600

121

Guardians

$497,700

122

Phillies

$492,800

123

Reds

$488,100

124

Athletics

$483,300

125

Braves

$478,700

126

Mariners

$474,700

127

Cardinals

$470,100

128

Blue Jays

$465,400

129

Red Sox

$461,000

130

Yankees

$456,300

131

White Sox

$452,700

132

Brewers

$448,200

133

Astros

$443,700

134

Rays

$439,400

135

Dodgers

$435,000

136

Giants

$430,900

Round 5

Pick

Team

Value

137

Orioles

$426,600

138

D-backs

$422,400

139

Rangers

$418,200

140

Pirates

$414,300

141

Nationals

$410,200

142

Marlins

$406,200

143

Cubs

$402,100

144

Twins

$398,200

145

Royals

$394,200

146

Rockies

$390,500

147

Tigers

$386,600

148

Angels

$382,900

149

Mets

$379,100

150

Padres

$375,200

151

Guardians

$371,600

152

Phillies

$368,100

153

Reds

$364,400

154

Athletics

$360,800

155

Braves

$357,200

156

Mariners

$353,700

157

Cardinals

$350,200

158

Blue Jays

$346,800

159

Red Sox

$343,800

160

Yankees

$340,500

161

White Sox

$337,400

162

Brewers

$334,300

163

Astros

$331,400

164

Rays

$328,200

165

Dodgers

$325,200

166

Giants

$322,400

Round 6

Pick

Team

Value

167

Orioles

$319,600

168

D-backs

$316,900

169

Rangers

$314,200

170

Pirates

$311,400

171

Nationals

$308,700

172

Marlins

$306,200

173

Cubs

$303,700

174

Twins

$301,000

175

Royals

$298,600

176

Rockies

$296,100

177

Tigers

$293,700

178

Angels

$291,200

179

Mets

$288,700

180

Padres

$286,300

181

Guardians

$284,000

182

Phillies

$281,800

183

Reds

$279,500

184

Athletics

$277,100

185

Braves

$274,900

186

Mariners

$272,600

187

Cardinals

$270,500

188

Blue Jays

$268,300

189

Red Sox

$266,200

190

Yankees

$263,800

191

White Sox

$261,600

192

Brewers

$259,500

193

Astros

$257,300

194

Rays

$255,300

195

Dodgers

$253,200

196

Giants

$251,100

Round 7

Pick

Team

Value

197

Orioles

$249,000

198

D-backs

$247,000

199

Rangers

$244,800

200

Pirates

$242,800

201

Nationals

$241,400

202

Marlins

$239,300

203

Cubs

$237,300

204

Twins

$235,400

205

Royals

$233,400

206

Rockies

$231,400

207

Tigers

$229,600

208

Angels

$227,600

209

Mets

$225,800

210

Padres

$224,100

211

Guardians

$222,200

212

Phillies

$220,400

213

Reds

$218,800

214

Athletics

$217,000

215

Braves

$215,200

216

Mariners

$213,700

217

Cardinals

$211,800

218

Blue Jays

$210,300

219

Red Sox

$208,600

220

Yankees

$207,300

221

White Sox

$205,600

222

Brewers

$204,300

223

Astros

$202,700

224

Rays

$201,200

225

Dodgers

$199,700

226

Giants

$198,500

Round 8

Pick

Team

Value

227

Orioles

$197,200

228

D-backs

$195,800

229

Rangers

$194,100

230

Pirates

$193,000

231

Nationals

$191,500

232

Marlins

$190,400

233

Cubs

$188,900

234

Twins

$187,700

235

Royals

$186,400

236

Rockies

$185,200

237

Tigers

$183,900

238

Angels

$182,800

239

Mets

$181,800

240

Padres

$180,800

241

Guardians

$179,900

242

Phillies

$178,900

243

Reds

$178,100

244

Athletics

$177,000

245

Braves

$176,300

246

Mariners

$175,500

247

Cardinals

$174,500

248

Blue Jays

$173,800

249

Red Sox

$173,100

250

Yankees

$172,200

251

White Sox

$171,700

252

Brewers

$171,000

253

Astros

$170,200

254

Rays

$169,600

255

Dodgers

$169,000

256

Giants

$168,400

Round 9

Pick

Team

Value

257

Orioles

$167,800

258

D-backs

$167,300

259

Rangers

$166,600

260

Pirates

$166,100

261

Nationals

$165,600

262

Marlins

$165,200

263

Cubs

$164,500

264

Twins

$164,000

265

Royals

$163,700

266

Rockies

$163,200

267

Tigers

$162,800

268

Angels

$162,400

269

Mets

$161,900

270

Padres

$161,400

271

Guardians

$161,100

272

Phillies

$160,700

273

Reds

$160,300

274

Athletics

$160,000

275

Braves

$159,700

276

Mariners

$159,300

277

Cardinals

$159,000

278

Blue Jays

$158,500

279

Red Sox

$158,100

280

Yankees

$157,900

281

White Sox

$157,700

282

Brewers

$157,400

283

Astros

$157,100

284

Rays

$156,900

285

Dodgers

$156,500

286

Giants

$155,900

Round 10

Pick

Team

Value

287

Orioles

$155,700

288

D-backs

$155,400

289

Rangers

$155,200

290

Pirates

$154,900

291

Nationals

$154,700

292

Marlins

$154,500

293

Cubs

$154,200

294

Twins

$153,700

295

Royals

$153,500

296

Rockies

$153,100

297

Tigers

$152,900

298

Angels

$152,700

299

Mets

$152,400

300

Padres

$152,100

301

Guardians

$151,900

302

Phillies

$151,700

303

Reds

$151,400

304

Athletics

$151,200

305

Braves

$150,900

306

Mariners

$150,800

307

Cardinals

$150,500

308

Blue Jays

$150,300

309

Red Sox

$149,900

310

Yankees

$149,700

311

White Sox

$149,500

312

Brewers

$149,500

313

Astros

$149,500

314

Rays

$149,500

315

Dodgers

$149,500

316

Giants

$149,400

