MLB Draft Day 2: Start time, best players available and day 1 winners originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft is moments away, and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves back on the clock again.

The Orioles made a big splash on Day 1, selecting shortstop Jackson Holliday first overall. He is the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday.

Baltimore didn’t stop there Sunday night. The team also selected outfielder Dylan Beavers (33rd overall), third baseman Max Wagner (42nd overall) and outfielder Jud Fabian (via Miami Marlins).

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Chicago Cubs were another Day 1, selecting two pitchers, Cade Horton (7th overall) and Jackson Ferris (47th overall) that are expected to help replenish a franchise that has hit the reset at the start of the decade.

The Cubs’ Windy City neighbors, the Chicago White Sox, also made a splash grabbing two pitchers Noah Shultz (26th overall) and Peyton Pallette (62nd overall).

The Philadelphia Phillies landed outfielder Justin Crawford (17th overall), who is the son of former four-time All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford

The Boston Red Sox added shortstop Mikey Romero (24th overall), shortstop Cutter Coffey (compensation pick) and outfielder Roman Anthony (compensation pick).

Action for Monday’s coverage will feature rounds 3-10 with a lot of hot talent left to select from.

Here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated event in Los Angeles:

What time does day two of the MLB Draft start?

Day 2 of the MLB Draft starts Monday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

The Draft will feature rounds 3-10.

Who are the best players available in the MLB Draft?

As Day 2 of the Draft kicks off, there are still a bunch of top tier players that are still available, according to MLB’s Top Prospect Rankings.

The top prospects remaining are as follows:

Name School Position Prospect Ranking Brock Porter St. Mary’s Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich. RHP No. 11 Tristan Smith Boiling Springs (SC) HS LHP No. 46 Malcom Moore C.K. McClatchy HS, Sacramento, Calif. C No. 57 Jonathan Cannon Georgia RHP No. 60 Gavin Guidry Barbe HS SS No. 70 Trystan Vrieling Gonzaga RHP No. 71 Bryce Hubbart Florida State LHP No. 72 Brady Neal IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. C No. 74 Sam Horn Collins Hill HS, Suwanee, Ga. RHP/SS No. 76 Bradley Loftin DeSoto Central Hs, Southaven, Miss. LHP No. 77

Which team did the best on day one of the MLB Draft?

The Orioles did the best in Round 1 of the MLB Draft.

The team acquired No. 2 Draft prospect Jackson Holliday, a shortstop from Stillwater High (Stillwater, Okla.)

The 18-year-old possesses incredible speed and power, making him a valuable selection for Baltimore.

The Diamondbacks landed No. 1 Druw Jones, an outfielder from Wesleyan High (Norcross, Ga.)

While Jones was expected to be the top pick, there are components of his game that aren’t as polished as Holliday’s.

Jones thrives with his explosivity and has some of the best power and speed in the high-school class. He will also bring phenomenal defense to Arizona.

When is day three of the MLB Draft?

Day three of the 2022 MLB Draft is on Tuesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. ET.

It will feature rounds 11-20.

What are the MLB Draft slot values in 2022?

The MLB Draft grants teams a certain amount of bonus money to spend on their selected players in the first 10 rounds of the Draft.

The MLB Draft slot values in 2022 for all 10 rounds are as follows, according to the MLB (H/T Sporting News):

Round 1

Pick Team Value 1 Orioles $8,842,200 2 D-backs $8,185,100 3 Rangers $7,587,600 4 Pirates $7,002,100 5 Nationals $6,494,300 6 Marlins $6,034,300 7 Cubs $5,708,000 8 Twins $5,439,500 9 Royals $5,200,200 10 Rockies $4,980,400 11 Mets $4,778,200 12 Tigers $4,587,900 13 Angels $4,410,200 14 Mets $4,241,600 15 Padres $4,082,900 16 Guardians $3,935,500 17 Phillies $3,792,800 18 Reds $3,657,900 19 Athletics $3,529,400 20 Braves $3,407,400 21 Mariners $3,291,200 22 Cardinals $3,180,600 23 Blue Jays $3,075,300 24 Red Sox $2,974,900 25 Yankees $2,879,300 26 White Sox $2,788,000 27 Brewers $2,700,500 28 Astros $2,620,400 29 Rays $2,547,600 30 Giants $2,485,500

Compensation picks

Pick Team Value 31 Rockies $2,429,300 32 Reds $2,371,800

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick Team Value 33 Orioles $2,313,900 34 D-backs $2,257,100 35 Braves $2,202,100 36 Pirates $2,149,200 37 Guardians $2,100,700 38 Rockies $2,051,300 39 Padres $2,003,500

Round 2

Pick Team Value 40 Dodgers $1,950,900 41 Red Sox $1,905,500 42 Orioles $1,861,000 43 D-backs $1,817,600 44 Pirates $1,775,200 45 Nationals $1,733,900 46 Marlins $1,699,500 47 Cubs $1,660,400 48 Twins $1,621,900 49 Royals $1,584,100 50 Rockies $1,544,500 51 Tigers $1,509,800 52 Mets $1,474,400 53 Padres $1,439,900 54 Guardians $1,406,400 55 Reds $1,373,300 56 Athletics $1,341,200 57 Braves $1,306,700 58 Mariners $1,275,900 59 Cardinals $1,245,600 60 Blue Jays $1,216,100 61 Yankees $1,187,000 62 White Sox $1,158,600 63 Brewers $1,130,900 64 Astros $1,103,600 65 Rays $1,077,100 66 Giants $1,054,200

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick Team Value 67 Orioles $1,026,300 68 Twins $1,001,500 69 Athletics $977,000 70 Rays $952,800 71 Rays $929,100 72 Brewers $914,900 73 Reds $900,900 74 Mariners $887,000

Compensation picks

Pick Team Value 75 Mets $873,300 76 Braves $859,700 77 Blue Jays $846,500 78 Blue Jays $833,200 79 Red Sox $820,000 80 Astros $806,800

Round 3

Pick Team Value 81 Orioles $793,600 82 D-backs $782,000 83 Pirates $770,300 84 Nationals $758,500 85 Marlins $746,800 86 Cubs $735,200 87 Royals $724,300 88 Rockies $713,000 89 Angels $701,800 90 Mets $691,000 91 Padres $680,100 92 Guardians $669,900 93 Phillies $659,800 94 Reds $649,600 95 Athletics $641,800 96 Braves $635,500 97 Cardinals $629,500 98 Blue Jays $623,200 99 Red Sox $617,200 100 Yankees $611,100 101 White Sox $606,300 102 Brewers $600,400 103 Astros $594,300 104 Rays $588,400 105 Dodgers $582,400 106 Giants $576,900

Round 4

Pick Team Value 107 Orioles $571,100 108 D-backs $565,500 109 Rangers $560,000 110 Pirates $554,600 111 Nationals $549,100 112 Marlins $543,600 113 Cubs $538,400 114 Twins $533,100 115 Royals $527,800 116 Rockies $522,700 117 Tigers $517,700 118 Angels $512,700 119 Mets $507,500 120 Padres $502,600 121 Guardians $497,700 122 Phillies $492,800 123 Reds $488,100 124 Athletics $483,300 125 Braves $478,700 126 Mariners $474,700 127 Cardinals $470,100 128 Blue Jays $465,400 129 Red Sox $461,000 130 Yankees $456,300 131 White Sox $452,700 132 Brewers $448,200 133 Astros $443,700 134 Rays $439,400 135 Dodgers $435,000 136 Giants $430,900

Round 5

Pick Team Value 137 Orioles $426,600 138 D-backs $422,400 139 Rangers $418,200 140 Pirates $414,300 141 Nationals $410,200 142 Marlins $406,200 143 Cubs $402,100 144 Twins $398,200 145 Royals $394,200 146 Rockies $390,500 147 Tigers $386,600 148 Angels $382,900 149 Mets $379,100 150 Padres $375,200 151 Guardians $371,600 152 Phillies $368,100 153 Reds $364,400 154 Athletics $360,800 155 Braves $357,200 156 Mariners $353,700 157 Cardinals $350,200 158 Blue Jays $346,800 159 Red Sox $343,800 160 Yankees $340,500 161 White Sox $337,400 162 Brewers $334,300 163 Astros $331,400 164 Rays $328,200 165 Dodgers $325,200 166 Giants $322,400

Round 6

Pick Team Value 167 Orioles $319,600 168 D-backs $316,900 169 Rangers $314,200 170 Pirates $311,400 171 Nationals $308,700 172 Marlins $306,200 173 Cubs $303,700 174 Twins $301,000 175 Royals $298,600 176 Rockies $296,100 177 Tigers $293,700 178 Angels $291,200 179 Mets $288,700 180 Padres $286,300 181 Guardians $284,000 182 Phillies $281,800 183 Reds $279,500 184 Athletics $277,100 185 Braves $274,900 186 Mariners $272,600 187 Cardinals $270,500 188 Blue Jays $268,300 189 Red Sox $266,200 190 Yankees $263,800 191 White Sox $261,600 192 Brewers $259,500 193 Astros $257,300 194 Rays $255,300 195 Dodgers $253,200 196 Giants $251,100

Round 7

Pick Team Value 197 Orioles $249,000 198 D-backs $247,000 199 Rangers $244,800 200 Pirates $242,800 201 Nationals $241,400 202 Marlins $239,300 203 Cubs $237,300 204 Twins $235,400 205 Royals $233,400 206 Rockies $231,400 207 Tigers $229,600 208 Angels $227,600 209 Mets $225,800 210 Padres $224,100 211 Guardians $222,200 212 Phillies $220,400 213 Reds $218,800 214 Athletics $217,000 215 Braves $215,200 216 Mariners $213,700 217 Cardinals $211,800 218 Blue Jays $210,300 219 Red Sox $208,600 220 Yankees $207,300 221 White Sox $205,600 222 Brewers $204,300 223 Astros $202,700 224 Rays $201,200 225 Dodgers $199,700 226 Giants $198,500

Round 8

Pick Team Value 227 Orioles $197,200 228 D-backs $195,800 229 Rangers $194,100 230 Pirates $193,000 231 Nationals $191,500 232 Marlins $190,400 233 Cubs $188,900 234 Twins $187,700 235 Royals $186,400 236 Rockies $185,200 237 Tigers $183,900 238 Angels $182,800 239 Mets $181,800 240 Padres $180,800 241 Guardians $179,900 242 Phillies $178,900 243 Reds $178,100 244 Athletics $177,000 245 Braves $176,300 246 Mariners $175,500 247 Cardinals $174,500 248 Blue Jays $173,800 249 Red Sox $173,100 250 Yankees $172,200 251 White Sox $171,700 252 Brewers $171,000 253 Astros $170,200 254 Rays $169,600 255 Dodgers $169,000 256 Giants $168,400

Round 9

Pick Team Value 257 Orioles $167,800 258 D-backs $167,300 259 Rangers $166,600 260 Pirates $166,100 261 Nationals $165,600 262 Marlins $165,200 263 Cubs $164,500 264 Twins $164,000 265 Royals $163,700 266 Rockies $163,200 267 Tigers $162,800 268 Angels $162,400 269 Mets $161,900 270 Padres $161,400 271 Guardians $161,100 272 Phillies $160,700 273 Reds $160,300 274 Athletics $160,000 275 Braves $159,700 276 Mariners $159,300 277 Cardinals $159,000 278 Blue Jays $158,500 279 Red Sox $158,100 280 Yankees $157,900 281 White Sox $157,700 282 Brewers $157,400 283 Astros $157,100 284 Rays $156,900 285 Dodgers $156,500 286 Giants $155,900

Round 10