Another New York Yankees shortstop came up clutch in the World Series. And Derek Jeter was there to see it.

Anthony Volpe was the hero of Game 4 for the Yankees, who defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 to avoid a sweep on their home field. He hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning and finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and two stolen bases.

After the victory, Volpe posed for a picture with Jeter, a fellow shortstop who had similar heroics in the World Series while leading the Yankees to five titles.

Papi to Volpe: "You my dawg"



Jeter to Volpe: "No no no. Don't take that" 😂 pic.twitter.com/dIfPJEVMlx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

Jeter later posted the photo on social media with the caption, "Big night for @Yankees and @Volpe_Anthony!"

Prior to the Instagram-worthy moment, Volpe sat down with Jeter and the FOX broadcast crew for an on-field postgame interview. Jeter asked Volpe how it felt to hit a World Series grand slam, and he responded with a very Jeter-ian answer.

"The win has hit me, nothing else has hit me yet," Volpe said.

"I like it," Jeter responded.

Volpe had a busy night on the basepaths, and his dirt-stained uniform was evidence of that. He had a baserunning blunder in the second inning after misreading a double off the wall by Alex Verdugo and failing to score from second -- though he ultimately scored on a fielder's choice. He later manufactured an insurance run by stretching a single into a double, stealing third and beating the throw home on a fielder's choice attempt.

The home crowd showed appreciation for his efforts by chanting his name during the top of the ninth inning.

It capped a storybook evening for the 23-year-old Volpe, a native New Yorker and lifelong Yankee fan.

"It means the world," Volpe said. "The Yankees and the organization and growing up watching these guys [Jeter and Alex Rodriguez], it had such a big impact on my life, my relationships, my relationship with my parents, my sister, everyone. The memories watching them, we still talk about it. I think that's what makes the Yankees the Yankees, and this city and these fans, everything about it. There is nothing like it."

He now has a picture with Jeter to commemorate the win. It will be the latest photo of Volpe circulating on social media during the World Series, joining a picture of him as a kid at the Yankees' 2009 championship parade.

Anthony Volpe at the 2009 World Series Parade 😭



(via @DaniWex) pic.twitter.com/eeiJ2BArBX — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 20, 2024

"Well one, you should have been in school instead of being at that parade," Jeter joked. "But right now, just think about it, man, you're a few wins away. Keep it going. You got a lot of kids in the New York-New Jersey area that want to grow up and be you. So, congratulations, man."