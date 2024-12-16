2025 Red Sox roster projection: Still work to be done after Crochet trade

The Boston Red Sox finally made a big offseason splash last week, acquiring left-hander Garrett Crochet in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox. The move gives Boston the ace it has desperately needed, but question marks remain on the pitching staff and throughout the rest of the roster.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has stated that the club is still searching for rotation upgrades, right-handed bats, and bullpen help. They still could address those needs via free agency, but we shouldn't rule out another blockbuster trade that would shake up the projected Opening Day roster.

Until then, here's an early 2025 Red Sox roster projection with many changes expected to be made in the coming months:

Catcher (2)

Connor Wong Carlos Narvaez

The Red Sox traded their No. 4 ranked prospect, catcher Kyle Teel, to the Chicago White Sox in the deal that brought left-handed ace Garrett Crochet to Boston. Teel would have had a clear path to a big-league role alongside Connor Wong but instead, he's the odd man out amongst the "core four" Sox prospects.

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Connor Wong slashed .280/.333/.425 with 13 homers through 126 games in 2024.

Shortly after the Crochet trade, the Red Sox acquired backstop Carlos Narvaez from the New York Yankees for right-handed pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. Narvaez has only six games worth of MLB experience but is considered an above-average defensive catcher. He's in line to serve as Wong's backup barring any other moves to bring in a big-league catcher this offseason.

First base (1)

Triston Casas

Triston Casas is locked in as the Boston Red Sox' Opening Day first baseman until further notice. That said, there appears to be a real chance he isn't on the roster when Boston begins its season in Texas on March 27.

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Triston Casas remains the subject of trade rumors heading into 2025.

The 24-year-old slugger continues to be mentioned in trade rumors as we approach the New Year. He reportedly was brought up in trade talks with the Seattle Mariners with Boston eyeing one of their starting pitchers early in the offseason.

Those trade rumors, combined with the talk of potentially moving third baseman Rafael Devers to first base, point toward Casas anchoring a different lineup next season. For now though, he's the "set it and forget it" Red Sox first baseman for 2025 and beyond.

Second base (2)

Vaughn Grissom Kristian Campbell

Enmanuel Valdez led the Red Sox in starts at second base (56) last season, but he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-hander Joe Vogatsky on Sunday. That deal leaves youngsters Vaughn Grissom, Kristian Campbell, and David Hamilton (more on him in the shortstop section below) as the top candidates for the starting second baseman gig in 2025.

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Vaughn Grissom will need a strong spring training and a hot start to the 2025 season to hold off breakout prospect Kristian Campbell.

Grissom, who turns 24 in January, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves last offseason in exchange for veteran left-hander Chris Sale. That deal looks like a dud in hindsight as Sale went on to win the National League Cy Young award. However, Grissom has time on his side as he looks to develop into the player he was expected to be when he was ranked as Atlanta's top prospect.

If Grissom can't find his groove in 2025, breakout Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell could steal the starting second base job. The No. 2 ranked prospect in the system (via SoxProspects.com), Campbell was named the 2024 Minor League Player of the Year after starting the season at High-A Greenville and ending it with Triple-A Worcester. He slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 homers and 77 RBI across 115 minor-league games.

If he picks up where he left off, it'll be tough to omit Campbell from the 2025 Opening Day roster.

Shortstop (2)

Trevor Story David Hamilton

A healthy Story could be a game-changer for Boston, but it's a pipe dream at this point. The 32-year-old hasn't been able to stay on the field since the Red Sox signed him in 2022.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Story hasn't played more than 94 games in a season since the Red Sox signed him in 2022.

Nonetheless, Story is under contract through 2027 and is all but locked in as Boston's Opening Day shortstop. So what about the backup plan?

Speedy middle infielder David Hamilton played 62 games at shortstop in 2024. The Red Sox probably would prefer to have him come off the bench as a versatile defender and a base-stealing threat, but he's a viable option if Story goes down. He also could take the starting second baseman job if neither Grissom nor Campbell are ready for the role.

Ceddanne Rafaela and top prospect Marcelo Mayer also are candidates to spend time at shortstop. Rafaela played 87 games in the outfield and 82 at short in 2024. Mayer was unable to play after being promoted to Triple-A due to a season-ending lumbar strain, so he'll almost certainly start next season in Worcester with hopes of making the big-league roster later in the campaign.

Third base (1)

Rafael Devers

This one doesn't require much thought, but it will if the offseason rumors connecting the Red Sox to veteran third basemen Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado come to fruition.

Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports Rafael Devers could be moved from third base to first base or designated hitter next season.

Bregman and Arenado would be massive defensive upgrades at third base, and acquiring one of them would likely result in Devers moving to first base (if Casas is traded) or designated hitter. Until a move like that is made, however, Devers will maintain his role at the hot corner.

Outfield (4)

Jarren Duran Ceddanne Rafaela Wilyer Abreu Rob Refsnyder

Tyler O'Neill is out of the picture after signing with the Baltimore Orioles, but the Red Sox still have a logjam in the outfield.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Wilyer Abreu is coming off a stellar rookie campaign, but he's a likely trade candidate with a logjam in the Red Sox outfield.

Roman Anthony, the league's No. 1 prospect, appears ready for The Show. To make room for him on the roster, Boston could look to trade Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran in a package for starting pitching. Simply adding Anthony to the mix would be redundant and make the lineup even more left-handed-heavy.

Designated hitter (1)

Masataka Yoshida

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In a perfect world, the Red Sox would send Yoshida to a team willing to eat some of his salary in a trade this offseason. That doesn't seem likely, however, with the 31-year-old coming off an up-and-down campaign that ended with him undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Yoshida is set to open the 2025 campaign as the team's DH once again, but he doesn't fit well on the roster as a left-handed hitter who lacks power. Perhaps Boston will move Devers to DH or sign one of the top sluggers left on the free-agent market.

If it's the latter, here are the top hitters still available in free agency:

Teoscar Hernandez, OF

Pete Alonso, 1B

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Christian Walker, 1B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Anthony Santander, OF

Justin Turner, DH/1B

Jurickson Profar, OF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Starting pitchers (5)

Garrett Crochet, LHP Brayan Bello, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

The addition of Crochet completely changes the appearance of Boston's starting rotation and gives the staff a bonafide ace. Still, it couldn't hurt to add another front-end starter to give the Red Sox a 1-2 punch that can go toe-to-toe with any rotation in the league.

John Tomase reacts to the Red Sox blockbuster trade for starter Garrett Crochet and explains why it's the type of 'big swing' move fans have been waiting for the team to make for the last several years.

Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Kutter Crawford each gave the Red Sox 30-plus starts in 2024. Lucas Giolito is a Comeback Player of the Year candidate after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing the entire season. It's a high-upside group, but Boston's best course of action would be to sign or trade for another No. 1 or 2 starter

Rotation depth options include Cooper Criswell, Michael Fulmer, Richard Fitts, and Josh Winckowski.

Here are the most appealing starting pitching options left on the free-agent market:

Corbin Burnes, RHP

Walker Buehler, RHP

Jack Flaherty, RHP

Jose Quintana, LHP

Sean Manaea, LHP

Relief pitchers (8)

Liam Hendriks, RHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Justin Slaten, RHP Justin Wilson, LHP Josh Winckowski, RHP Zack Kelly, RHP Greg Weissert, RHP Richard Fitts, RHP

With veterans Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin hitting free agency, Breslow has made a noticeable effort to improve the bullpen this offseason by signing left-handed relievers Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson. It'll be a formidable group if Liam Hendriks regains his 2022 form and Chapman can continue to fend off Father Time.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images Veteran flamethrower Aroldis Chapman was a surprise signing, but he should give Boston's bullpen a boost in 2025.

If the Red Sox continue to pursue bullpen upgrades, here are the top options still on the market:

Jeff Hoffman, RHP

Tanner Scott, LHP

Joe Kelly, RHP

Blake Treinen, RHP

Kirby Yates, RHP

Paul Sewald, RHP

Carlos Estevez, RHP

Scott Barlow, RHP

Tanner Scott, LHP

Jose Leclerc, RHP

A.J. Minter, LHP

Injured list