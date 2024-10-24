MLB free agent rankings: Top five second basemen

Second base remained a weakness for the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

Boston acquired Vaughn Grissom from the Atlanta Braves last offseason, but the young second baseman dealt with injuries and struggled when he did get an opportunity with the big-league club. He'll have a chance to earn the starting second base job in 2025, but he'll have competition.

Breakout prospect Kristian Campbell (No. 3) will look to make the Opening Day roster after skyrocketing through the minor-league ranks. David Hamilton, Enmanuel Valdez, Nick Sogard, and Romy Gonzalez will also compete for a spot after splitting time at the position last season. The Red Sox have plenty of options, but what they really need is stability in the middle of their infield.

With so many options already on the roster, it's unlikely the Red Sox will look to add another second baseman to the mix this winter. Nonetheless, here are the top five second basemen set to become free agents.

1. Gleyber Torres

Age: 28

2024 stats: .257/.330/.378, 15 HR, 63 RBI, 136 SO, 65 BB (154 games)

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Gleyber Torres has spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the New York Yankees.

Torres' contract year wasn't going well until the Yankees put him in the leadoff spot on August 16. Since then, he has hit .313 with a .840 OPS.

That red-hot stretch undoubtedly has boosted his stock heading into the offseason and could make it difficult for the Yankees to keep him, especially if they break the bank to bring back star outfielder Juan Soto. Torres will be the most coveted second baseman on the market if New York moves on from him after seven years.

2. Brandon Lowe

Age: 30

2024 stats: .244/.311/.473, 21 HR, 58 RBI, 112 SO, 33 BB (107 games)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Brandon Lowe enters free agency after seven years with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Note: Lowe has a $10.5 million club option with the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2025 season.

Lowe missed time early in the 2024 season due to an oblique strain. Injuries have plagued him recently as he hasn't played more than 109 games in a season since 2021.

When healthy though, Lowe has been among the top slugging second basemen in the league. He hit 21 homers in each of the last two seasons and belted a career-high 39 in 2021. If Tampa doesn't pick up his option, he'll get plenty of attention on the open market from teams looking for a stable middle-infield option.

3. Jorge Polanco

Age: 31

2024 stats: .213/.296/.355, 16 HR, 45 RBI, 137 SO, 46 BB (118 games)

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Jorge Polanco played for the Seattle Mariners in 2024 after 10 years with the Minnesota Twins

Note: Polanco has a $12 million club option with the Seattle Mariners for the 2025 season.

Polanco's first season in Seattle marked one of the worst offensive campaigns of his 11-year career. And while he has never been a great defender, he was among the worst defensive second basemen in the league in 2024. Those issues could be attributed to a knee injury that required surgery.

All of this likely means the Mariners won't pick up Polanco's $12 million option, so he should be a fairly affordable bounce-back candidate for teams looking to add some pop to their infield.

4. Brandon Drury

Age: 32

2024 stats: .169/.242/.228, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 81 SO, 27 BB (97 games)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Brandon Drury struggled mightily with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024 following an outstanding 2023 campaign.

There's no sugarcoating it: Drury was awful for the Angels in 2024. He posted a .469 OPS after amassing a .803 OPS in 2023 and a .813 OPS in 2022.

Not ideal in a contract year, but Drury offers value as a super utility man with a solid track record at the plate. He's a solid buy-low option.

5. Whit Merrifield

Age: 36

2024 stats: .222/.311/.314, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 52 SO, 35 BB (95 games)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images Whit Merrifield played the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

Heading into his age 36 campaign, Merrifield isn't the hitter he once was with the Kansas City Royals. He had a .572 OPS with the Philadelphia Phillies last season before being released and subsequently picked up by the Atlanta Braves.

Merrifield provides value these days with his defensive versatility and base-stealing ability. He can play all three outfield spots in addition to both middle infield and corner infield positions.

Honorable mentions: Kyle Farmer, Donovan Solano, Adam Frazier, Tony Kemp.