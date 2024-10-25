MLB free agent rankings: Top five shortstops

Shortstop isn't a primary concern for the Boston Red Sox heading into the offseason. Trevor Story remains locked in as the team's starting shortstop with top prospect Marcelo Mayer likely to be called up at some point in 2025.

That doesn't mean Boston won't explore the middle infield market this winter. For example, Willy Adames headlines this year's shortstop class and is an intriguing fit for the Red Sox as a right-handed hitter with pop.

More 2025 MLB free agent rankings

Here's a look at the top five shortstops set to become free agents, plus a handful of honorable mentions:

1. Willy Adames

Age: 29

2024 stats: .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 21 SB, 173 SO, 74 BB (161 games)

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images Willy Adames played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024

According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, some within the Red Sox organization "value Adames highly and would love to see him in Boston." It's an intriguing option, and we weighed the pros and cons of signing Adames here. He has plenty of pop and adds value as an above-average defender. The downside? His lackluster numbers against left-handed pitching.

2. Ha-seong Kim

Age: 29

2024 stats: .233/.330/.370, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 77 SO, 58 BB (121 games)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Ha-seong Kim played for the San Diego Padres in 2024.

Note: Kim has a $7 million mutual option with the San Diego Padres for the 2025 season.

Kim's 2024 season ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Despite that, he'll likely test the free agent market for a multi-year deal as one of the top middle infielders available. He's a stellar defender at shortstop, second base, and third base. Plus, he's a legitimate threat on the basepaths with 38 stolen bases in 2023 and 22 in 2024.

3. Miguel Rojas

Age: 36

2024 stats: .283/.337/.410, 6 HR, 36 RBI, 34 SO, 23 BB

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Miguel Rojas played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

Note: Rojas has a $5 million club option with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 season.

Rojas enjoyed a solid offensive season with the Dodgers while providing his usual outstanding defense at shortstop. L.A. should bring him back on his affordable $5 million option but if not, he'll be a coveted free agent as a veteran presence with plenty still left in the tank.

4. Jose Iglesias

Age: 35

2024 stats: .337/.381/.448, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 39 SO, 12 BB (85 games)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Jose Iglesias played for the New York Mets in 2024.

Iglesias can take credit for lighting the spark in the Mets clubhouse that propelled them to an NLCS berth. The veteran infielder was a huge clubhouse presence and his hit song "OMG" became an anthem for the team to rally around.

While boosting the chemistry in the clubhouse, Iglesias enjoyed a resurgence at the plate with an impressive .830 OPS over 85 games. He's back on the map as a viable infield option after not playing a single MLB game in 2023.

5. Kiké Hernández

Age: 33

2024 stats: .229/.281/.373, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 77 SO, 27 BB (126 games)

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Kiké Hernández played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

Red Sox fans were left scratching their heads as Hernández hit clutch homers and made multiple highlight-reel defensive plays for the Dodgers in the postseason. He was a liability with Boston before being traded to L.A. in 2023.

Hernández didn't offer much upside at the plate in 2024, but it was a bounce-back year for him defensively. His playoff performance should boost his free-agent stock this offseason.

Honorable mentions: Kevin Newman, Kyle Farmer, Amed Rosario, Paul DeJong.