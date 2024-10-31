MLB free agent rankings: Top 20 overall

The Boston Red Sox have a number of needs to address before the 2025 MLB season.

Pitching (starting and relief), right-handed hitting, and defensive upgrades top the list. The question is, is this the offseason the front office finally decides to spend?

If so, they'll have plenty of options for upgrades in free agency. This year's class -- headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto -- features multiple aces, a stud reliever, and several right-handed sluggers.

Here's a look at the top 20 players on the market:

1. Juan Soto, OF

Age: 26

2024 stats: .288/.419/.569, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 119 SO, 129 BB (157 games)

Getty Images Juan Soto played for the New York Yankees in 2024 and is the top free agent this winter.

Soto is the unquestioned No. 1 player on the market this winter. He just turned 26 last week and already has four All-Star nods, four Silver Sluggers, two top-five MVP finishes, a batting title, and a World Series championship under his belt. He's arguably the best hitter in the game and only now entering his prime. We can expect him to earn a deal worth up to $650 million, and he'll likely be worth every penny.

2. Corbin Burnes, RHP

Age: 30

2024 stats: 15-8, 2.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 172 SO, 47 BB, 189.1 IP (31 starts)

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports Corbin Burnes played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 after being traded by the Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes lived up to expectations as a bonafide ace after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner anchored the O's staff and was selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year, this time starting for the American League.

Burnes will cost a pretty penny as the most coveted pitcher on the market, but he'll almost certainly be worth the hefty price tag. He's proven to be one of the most durable starters in the game (three straight years with 30+ starts) and is a virtual lock to post an ERA around 3.00, roughly 200 innings, and 200 strikeouts in a season.

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

Age: 31

2024 stats: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 86 SO, 44 BB (145 games)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Alex Bregman has spent all nine of his MLB seasons with the Houston Astros.

Bregman, a two-time World Series champion, is going to demand a hefty contract this offseason. The two-time All-Star is expected to rake in roughly $200 million. That's a steep price to pay for a 31-year-old infielder, but he's one of the best all-around players available in this year's free-agent class.

4. Gerrit Cole, RHP

Age: 34

2024 stats: 8-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 SO, 29 BB, 95 IP (17 starts)

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Gerrit Cole played for the New York Yankees in 2024.

Note: Cole has a $36 million player option with the New York Yankees for the 2025 season.

Cole can opt out of his deal, but if he does, the Yankees can void his decision by adding another year at $36 million. With the Cy Young right-hander coming off an elbow injury and looking less consistent as he enters his mid-30s, it will be fascinating to see how this situation plays out.

5. Blake Snell, LHP

Age: 32

2024 stats: 5-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 145 SO, 44 BB, 104 IP (20 starts)

Getty Images Blake Snell pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2024 after signing with them last offseason.

Note: Snell has a $38.5 million player option with the San Francisco Giants for 2025.

Despite winning the 2023 NL Cy Young award, Snell didn't sign his free-agent contract until March 27, the eve of Opening Day. It shouldn't take so long for teams to throw money at him this time around.

Snell posted the best K/9 rate (12.5) and FIP (2.43) of his career to prove his second Cy Young season was no fluke. If he opts out as expected, he'll be among the most sought-after arms on the market.

6. Max Fried, LHP

Age: 31

2024 stats: 10-10, 3.42 ERA, 1.195 WHIP, 157 SO, 55 BB, 165.2 IP (28 starts)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Max Fried pitched for the Atlanta Braves in 2024.

Fried has been among the most consistent starters in the game since 2020. The veteran left-hander has posted an ERA of 3.25 or lower in each season since then, earning two All-Star nods, an NL Cy Young runner-up, and three Gold Gloves in the process. He was instrumental in the Braves' 2021 World Series title.

As arguably the top left-hander available, Fried will be pricey. But after him, Burnes, and Snell, there aren't many bonafide aces in this year's free-agent class.

7. Willy Adames, SS

Age: 29

2024 stats: .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 21 SB, 173 SO, 74 BB (161 games)

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images Willy Adames played for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024

According to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, some within the Red Sox organization "value Adames highly and would love to see him in Boston." It's an intriguing option, and we weighed the pros and cons of signing Adames here. He has plenty of pop and adds value as an above-average defender. The downside? His lackluster numbers against left-handed pitching.

8. Pete Alonso, 1B

Age: 30

2024 stats: .240/.329/.459, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 172 SO, 70 BB (162 games)

Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images Pete Alonso played for the New York Mets in 2024.

Alonso is on the shortlist of players to appear in all 162 games this season. His clutch postseason moments may have convinced the Mets to pay him this winter. But if New York moves on from its All-Star slugger, Boston should at least look into the possibility of signing him as a DH/first baseman with a swing tailor-made for Fenway Park. Alonso has hit at least 34 homers in every season except the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

9. Ha-seong Kim, SS

Age: 29

2024 stats: .233/.330/.370, 11 HR, 47 RBI, 77 SO, 58 BB (121 games)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Ha-seong Kim played for the San Diego Padres in 2024.

Note: Kim has a $7 million mutual option with the San Diego Padres for the 2025 season.

Kim's 2024 season ended prematurely due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. Despite that, he'll likely test the free agent market for a multi-year deal as one of the top middle infielders available. He's a stellar defender at shortstop, second base, and third base. Plus, he's a legitimate threat on the basepaths with 38 stolen bases in 2023 and 22 in 2024.

10. Teoscar Hernandez, OF

Age: 32

2024 stats: .272/.339/.501, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 188 SO, 53 BB (154 games)

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Teoscar Hernandez played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024

Hernandez signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Dodgers last offseason, and "prove it" he did.

He bounced back after a rough season in Seattle with a career-high 33 homers. His success continued in the postseason, where he belted three homers and drove in 12 runs en route to a World Series title.

Hernandez feasts on left-handed pitching, making him an appealing option for a Red Sox club that struggled mightily against southpaws throughout 2024.

11. Marcell Ozuna, DH/OF

Age: 34

2024 stats: .302/.378/.546, 39 HR, 104 RBI, 170 SO, 74 BB (162 games)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Marcell Ozuna played for the Atlanta Braves in 2024

Note: Ozuna has a $16 million club option with the Atlanta Braves for 2025.

Ozuna was one of four MLB players to appear in all 162 regular-season games. The veteran slugger was a huge bright spot for a Braves team that was decimated by injuries, and like Hernandez, he rakes against left-handers.

12. Anthony Santander, OF

Age: 30

2024 stats: .235/.308/.506, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 129 SO, 58 BB (155 games)

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Anthony Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024

Santander is a switch-hitter with fairly even splits against lefties and righties. He had a power surge this year with career-highs in homers, RBI, and OPS.

13. Cody Bellinger, OF/1B

Age: 29

2024 stats: .266/.325/.426, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 89 SO, 45 BB (130 games)

Griffin Quinn/Getty Images Cody Bellinger played for the Chicago Cubs in 2024.

Note: Bellinger has a $27.5 million player option with the Chicago Cubs for 2025.

Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs last offseason and could remain in Chicago if he opts in, but he's reportedly expected to test the free-agent market again.

Although Bellinger's 2024 wasn't as great as his 2023 campaign, he'd still be the top left-handed bat on the market not named Juan Soto. The 2019 NL MVP's departure would mark a significant loss for the Cubs.

14. Christian Walker, 1B

Age: 34

2024 stats: .251/.335/.468, 26 HR, 84 RBI, 133 SO, 55 BB (130 games)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Christian Walker played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024

Walker is one of the most underrated players in today's game. An exceptional defender at first base with two Gold Gloves under his belt, the veteran is a sure bet for roughly 30 homers when healthy. The D'backs will likely do their best to keep him in Arizona, where he has spent the last eight seasons, but he is set to earn a hefty contract on the open market.

15. Jack Flaherty, RHP

Age: 29

2024 stats: 13-7, 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 194 SO, 55 BB, 162 IP (28 starts)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Jack Flaherty pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 after being traded at the deadline by the Detroit Tigers.

Flaherty bet on himself when he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers in free agency. That decision paid off as he enjoyed a stellar bounce-back campaign in 2024.

He made 18 starts with Detroit, amassing a 2.85 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 133 strikeouts before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. With L.A. he posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 61 strikeouts in 10 starts.

There's a pretty steep drop-off from the Burnes/Snell/Fried trio to the Flaherty tier. Still, the 29-year-old righty should earn plenty of attention in free agency after showing his undeniable upside.

16. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

Age: 35

2024 stats: 11-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 161 SO, 41 BB, 163.2 IP (28 starts)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Eovaldi pitched for the Texas Rangers in 2024.

Note: Eovaldi has a $20 million player option with the Texas Rangers for 2025.

Eovaldi followed his strong debut season in Texas with arguably an even better 2024 campaign. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the two-time World Series champion opt into his $20 million deal and stick with his hometown team, but he'd almost certainly earn more than that on the open market as a proven veteran with a postseason pedigree.

17. Sean Manaea, LHP

Age: 33

2024 stats: 12-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 183 SO, 61 BB, 178 IP (31 starts)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Sean Manaea pitched for the New York Mets in 2024.

Note: Manaea has a $13.5 million player option with the New York Mets for 2025.

Manaea led the Mets into the postseason as the ace of the pitching staff in 2024. The veteran southpaw notched the best ERA of his nine-year career while tossing a career-high 181.2 innings. While some r

18. Tanner Scott, LHP

Age: 30

2024 stats: 22 saves, 1.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 84 SO, 36 BB, 72 IP (72 games)

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Tanner Scott played with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 2024

Scott was the most coveted reliever at this year's trade deadline and he'll be the most sought-after reliever in free agency. It helps his cause that he'll be far and away the top left-handed option available.

Selected to his first All-Star Game in 2024, Scott posted dominant numbers with both the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. The hard-throwing southpaw ranked in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate (32.7 percent) and when opposing hitters did make contact, it usually wasn't hard. He was in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity (84.3 mph).

Scott projects as the perfect fit to anchor Boston's bullpen. If Breslow and Co. are going to finally going to spend, he'd be a great place to start.

19. Michael Wacha, RHP

Age: 33

2024 stats: 13-8, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 143 SO, 44 BB, 161.2 IP (28 starts)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images Michael Wacha pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2024.

Note: Wacha has a $16 million player option with the Kansas City Royals for 2025.

Perhaps the Royals' surprisingly successful season will be enough to convince Wacha to exercise his player option. However, the veteran righty continued to prove worthy of a multi-year contract with another outstanding campaign. He's only getting better with age.

20. Luis Severino, RHP

Age: 31

2024 stats: 11-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 161 SO, 60 BB, 182 IP (31 starts)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images Luis Severino pitched for the New York Mets in 2024.

Severino was one of the biggest bounce-back performers of the season. After a terrible finish to his Yankees career, the veteran right-hander moved to Queens and reminded the league what he's capable of when healthy. He likely earned himself a sizable deal in free agency.