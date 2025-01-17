The Boston Red Sox did right by Jarren Duran.

On Friday, the team announced it signed the All-Star outfielder to a one-year contract for the 2025 season with a club option for 2026. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $3.85 million for 2025 and the option is worth $8 million.

By coming to terms, Duran and the Red Sox avoided an arbitration hearing where the two sides were $500,000 apart. Duran was looking for $4 million and the club was at $3.5 million.

According to the Associated Press, Duran's option would increase to $9 million if he finishes among the top 20 in MVP voting, to $10 million if he is among the top 10, $11 million if among the top five, and to $12 million if he wins the award. If he is not among the top 20 and is picked for second-team All-MLB, the option price would be $8.5 million. He can also earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 450, 500 and 550.

The new contract was a no-brainer for Boston. Duran is coming off an MVP-caliber season in which he slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs, 75 RBI, and 34 stolen bases. He also led MLB in doubles (48) and triples (14) while finishing seventh in the league in fWAR (6.7).

It never made sense for the Red Sox to take Duran to the arbitration table over a mere $500,000. Doing so only would have risked souring the 28-year-old's relationship with the organization. While Duran's big-league career got off to a rough start with injuries and questionable moments on and off the field, he has developed into a star over the last two seasons and will be critical to the club's success in 2025.

For Duran, the deal is a win as it landed closer to his preferred figure of $4 million. He'll now have peace of mind heading into spring training with hopes for another All-Star campaign. As of Friday, he's set to anchor a Red Sox outfield that features Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, and perhaps top prospect Roman Anthony.

Barring a long-term contract extension, Duran will still be arbitration-eligible in 2027 and 2028. He's scheduled to become a free agent as a 31-year-old in 2029.

With Duran signed, the Red Sox have no remaining players eligible for salary arbitration.