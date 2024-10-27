Defining Moments: Pesky and the '04 Red Sox bring a title to Boston

Exactly 20 years ago, the Boston Red Sox completed a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2004 World Series to end their 86-year championship drought.

One man was with the Red Sox for more than 50 of those 86 years: Johnny Pesky.

Pesky spent 61 of his 73 years in baseball with Boston as a player, manager, broadcaster, and coach. He made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 1942 and spent seven additional seasons with the club during his playing career.

From 1985 until his death in 2012, Pesky served as a special instructor and often suited up before games to work with players. In 2004, he watched Boston break its infamous 86-year curse from the visitor's locker room and celebrated with the team on the field afterward.

"This guy right here was the one who kept all of us together," Red Sox legend David Ortiz said of Pesky during the championship celebration. "So it's all yours, baby."

Pesky returned to Fenway Park on Opening Day in 2005 for the World Series ring ceremony. He was the last person to receive a ring and exited the Red Sox dugout to thunderous applause from the Fenway Faithful.

After receiving his ring, Pesky helped fellow Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski raise the '04 championship banner over Fenway Park.

Pesky will live on forever in Red Sox lore. The right field foul pole at Fenway was named "Pesky's Pole" by pitcher and former Sox broadcaster Mel Parnell. Pesky was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2011 and his No. 6 was retired by the club in 2008.

Learn more about Pesky's impact in the "Defining Moments" video above, presented by VA New England.